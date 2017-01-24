আর কয়েক ঘন্টার অপেক্ষা মাত্র‚ কাল মুক্তি পেতে চলেছে হৃতিক রোশন ও ইয়ামি গৌতম অভিনীত বিগ বাজেট ছবি কাবিল | ছবি মুক্তির আগে হৃতিক ওঁর ইন্ডাস্ট্রির কাছের বন্ধুদের জন্য এই ছবির একটা স্পেশাল স্ক্রিনিং এর ব্যবস্থা করেন | যারা এই স্পেশাল স্ক্রিনিং-এ উপস্থিত ছিলেন তারা সবাই এই রোম্যান্টিক থ্রিলারের প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ | কাবিল ছবির গল্প এক অন্ধ দম্পতিকে ঘিরে | ছবিতে দেখানো হয়েছে কেমন করে একজন দৃষ্টিহীন তার স্ত্রীর মৃত্যুর বদলা নিচ্ছে | এই ছবিতে ভিলেনের চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে রোহিত এবং রণিত রায়কে |

সঞ্জয় গুপ্তা‚ যিনি থ্রিলার বানানোর জন্য জনপ্রিয়‚ এই ছবির পরিচালনা করেছেন | রাজেশ রোশন এই ছবির মিউজিকের দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন | ইতিমধ্যেই এই ছবির বেশ কয়েকটা গান মিউজিক চার্টের ওপরের দিকে আছে | রুদ্ধশ্বাস গল্প‚ অসাধারণ অ্যাকশন এবং মিউজিক ও হৃতিক-ইয়ামির কেমিস্ট্রি সব মিলিয়ে এই ছবি না দেখলে অনেক কিছুই মিস করবেন | তার ওপর সেলিব্রিটিদের টুইট ও তাই প্রমাণ করছে | টুইঙ্কল খান্না‚ অক্ষয় কুমার‚ আশুতোষ গোয়ারিকার সহ অনেকেই টুইট করে এই ছবির প্রশংসা করেছেন |

বাদ যাননি সুজান খানও | ছবি দেখার পর উনি উচ্ছ্বসিত হয়ে টুইট করেন ‘The most hearted performance in the history of Indian cinema Hrithik! ‘Kaabil’ will melt you!’ | একই সঙ্গে ইয়ামি গৌতম এবং পরিচালক সঞ্জয় গুপ্তারও প্রশংসা করেছেন উনি |

