শাহরুখ খানের রইস এবং হৃতিক রোশনের কাবিল ‚ এই দুই বিগ বাজেট ছবি একই সঙ্গে মুক্তি পেতে চলেছে এই মাসের শেষ সপ্তাহে | বি-টাউনের একাংশ অনুমান করছে এর ফলে দুটো ছবিরই ব্যবসা মার খাবে এবং তার ফলে ইন্ডাস্ট্রির ওপরেও তার প্রভাব দেখা যাবে |

যদিও শাহরুখ মনে করেন একই দিনে মুক্তি পাওয়ার জন্য দুটো ছবির ব্যবসায় ক্ষতি হবে ঠিকই কিন্তু তার প্রভাব ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে পড়বে না |

এই বিষয়ে কথা বলতে গিয়ে ৫১ বছরের ডিয়ার জিন্দেগি স্টার জানিয়েছেন স্বতন্ত্রভাবে ছবির ক্ষতি হবে ঠিকই | কিন্তু তার প্রভাব ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে পড়বে না | কারণ ওই সময় যতটা বিজনেস হওয়া দরকার তাই হবে | যেমন ধরুন দুটো ছবি থেকে যদি ২০০ কোটি বা ৩০০ কোটি ব্যবসা হয়‚ তাহেল ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে সেই টাকাই ফিরে আসবে | তফাত এটই হবে যে দুটো ছবির মধ্যে তা ভাগ হয়ে যাবে | যদি একটা ছবি মুক্তি পেত তাহলে একজনই পুরো টাকাটা পেত | আমার মনে হয় এটা ইন্ডাস্ট্রির জন্য ভালো | একই সঙ্গে দর্শকও দুটো ছবির মধ্যে বেছে নিতে পারবে |

শাহরুখ আরো যোগ করেন আমি রইস অন্য দিনে রিলিজ করতে চেয়েছিলাম | কিন্তু আর কোনো ডেট নেই | আমরা প্রথমে এটা গতবছরের ঈদের সময় রিলিজ করবো ভেবেছিলাম কিন্তু হলো না | তারপর অক্টোবর মাসে রিলিজ করতে চেয়েছিলাম‚ কিন্তু তখন অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল আর শিবায় মুক্তি পেল | তারপর আমি ৯ ডিসেম্বর রিলিজ করতে চেয়েছিলাম‚ কিন্তু সেদিন আবার মুক্তি পেল বেফিকরে | এর মাঝে আমার ডিয়ার জিন্দেগি ‘-ও মুক্তি পেল | তাই অন্য উপায় না থাকায় কাবিল এর সঙ্গে আমার ছবি রিলিজ করতে হবে | প্রতি বছর ২০০ টা সিনেমা মুক্তি পায় | তাই কারুর না কারুর সঙ্গে তো ক্ল্যাশ অনিবার্য |

রাহুল ঢোলাকিয়া পরিচলিত এই অ্যাকশন থ্রিলারে শাহরুখ ছাড়াও আছেন নওয়াজউদ্দিন সিদ্দিকি এবং মাহিরা খান |

