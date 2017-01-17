বি-টাউনের এভারগ্রিন কাপলদের মধ্যে অক্ষয় কুমার এবং টুইঙ্কল খান্না অন্যতম | আজ এই দম্পতি বিয়ের ১৫ বছর পূর্ণ করে ১৬তে পা দিলেন |

টুইঙ্কলের রসবোধের কথা মোটামুটি সবাই জানে | মাঝে মধ্যেই উনি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে রসাত্মক মেসেজ লিখে থাকেন | তাই আজকের এই বিশেষ দিনেও উনি ইনস্টাগ্রামে একটা বুমেরাং ভিডিও শেয়ার করেন | ভিডিওতে দেখা যাচ্ছে অক্ষয় এবং টুইঙ্কল একে অপরের দিকে দৌড়ে যাচ্ছেন‚ এবং খেলাচ্ছলে টুইঙ্কল অক্ষয়কে আক্রমণ করছেন |

এই ভিডিওর ক্যাপশনে উনি লেখেন ১৬ বছর ধরে আমরা একে অপরকে মেরে ফেলার চেষ্টা করছি কিন্তু এখনো আমরা সফল হলাম না | #১৬ বছরের অ্যানিভার্সারি # পার্টনারস ইন ক্রাইম |

