পিতৃত্বের স্বাদ পেলেন ইরানের এক বৃদ্ধ | বেশি না, মাত্র ১০৮ বছর বয়সে | কিছু বছর আগে শতায়ু পার করা বৃদ্ধের কোলে আসে তাঁর একাদশতম সন্তান | এই কন্যাসন্তান যেদিন জন্মেছে, সেদিন আবার ওই বৃদ্ধের প্রথম পুত্রসন্তানেরও ৮০ তম জন্মদিন বটে ! অর্থাৎ নবজাতিকার থেকে তার সবথেকে বড় দাদা ৮০ বছরের বড় |

উত্তর ইরানের ওই বাসিন্দার সন্তান,সন্ততি,নাতি-নাতনি মিলিয়ে সংখ্যা ছাড়িয়ে গেছে একশো | তাঁর প্রথম পক্ষের স্ত্রী জন্ম দিয়েছেন ৯ জন সন্তানের | আর দ্বিতীয়া স্ত্রী মা হয়েছেন দুজনের |

কিন্তু বয়স শতাধিক হওয়ার পরেও এই সুস্থতার রহস্য কী ? বৃদ্ধের উত্তর,কঠোর পরিশ্রম,পুষ্টিকর খাবার আর উদ্বেগহীন জীবন তাঁর দীর্ঘ আয়ু এবং সুস্থতার কারণ |

