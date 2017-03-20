রেকর্ড বড় ক্ষণস্থায়ী | খেলার মাঠেই হোক | বা‚ বাবা মা হওয়ার দৌড়ে | গ্রেট ব্রিটেনে সর্বকনিষ্ঠ বাবা মায়ের রেকর্ড মাত্র তিন বছর স্থায়ী হল | সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত‚ ১১ বছর বয়সী এক ব্রিটিশ কিশোরী মা হতে চলেছে | খুব শিগ্গির জন্ম নেবে তার সন্তান | গর্ভস্থ সন্তানের বাবাও কিশোর বলে জানা গিয়েছে | অন্তঃসত্ত্বা মায়ের থেকে তার বয়স কিছু বেশি |

এতদিন অবধি ব্রিটেনের সর্বকনিষ্ঠ মা ছিল অন্য এক কিশোরী | ২০১৪ সালে সে সন্তানের জন্ম দিয়েছিল ১২ বছর বয়সে | সদ্যোজাত শিশুর বাবার বয়স ছিল ১৩ বছর | এখন তিন বছর বয়সী সেই কন্যাশিশুর দেখভাল করে দিদিমা | তার বাবা মা দুজনেই দিব্যি স্কুল করছে | যেমন আগেও করত |

পরিসংখ্যান বলছে‚ গ্রেট ব্রিটেনে কিশোর বাবা-মায়ের অনুপাত গত ৭০ বছরে এখন সর্বনিম্ন | সম্ভব হয়েছে জন্ম নিরোধক আর গর্ভপাতের কল্যাণে | কিন্তু অন্যদিকে প্রথম বার মা হওয়া মহিলাদের গড় বয়সও অনেকটাই বেড়েছে | এখন ব্রিটিশ মহিলাদের প্রথম বার মা হওয়ার গড় বয়স ৩০ বছরের বেশি |

আরও পড়ুন:  ধনকুবের নাপিতের গাড়িশালে এল ৩.২ কোটি টাকার মার্সিডিজ মে ব্যাক

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 342

0 395