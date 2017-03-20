বাংলার গণ্ডগ্রামের শঙ্কর চাঁদের পাহাড় অভিযানে গিয়ে কুড়িয়ে পেয়েছিল মুঠো মুঠো |

আমেরিকার কিশোর ক্যালেন কুড়িয়েছিল একটাই | উজ্জ্বল গাঢ় খয়েরি রং খুব ভাল লেগেছিল তার | খেলার ছলেই কুড়িয়ে নিয়েছিল |

১৪ বছর বয়সী ক্যালেন ল্যাংফোর্ড পরিবারের সঙ্গে গিয়েছিল আরকানসাস-এর ক্রেটার অফ ডায়মন্ডস স্টেট পার্ক | নদী‚ পাহাড়‚ গিরিখাত ভরা এই প্রাকৃতিক উদ্যানে প্রায় আধ ঘণ্টা মতো ছিল সে |

একটা ঝর্নার পাশে বেশ কিছু নুড়ি পাথর পড়ে থাকতে দেখে ক্যালেন | খেয়ালের বশে তুলে নেয় খয়েরি রঙ-এর একটি পাথর | ছেলের হাতে সেটা দেখে কেমন যেন সন্দেহ হয় বাবার | ফেলতে নিষেধ করেন |

পরে বিশেষজ্ঞকে দিয়ে যাচাইয়ের পরে সব সন্দেহের নিরসন | সেটা হল বিরল খয়েরি হিরে | প্রায় ৭.৪৪ ক্যারেটের |

প্রসঙ্গত এই পার্কটি হল বিশ্বের একমাত্র এমন এক হিরের উৎস‚ যেখানে সাধারণ মানুষের প্রবেশ নিষিদ্ধ নয় | এখানে পর্যটকরা আসেনই হিরে অনুসন্ধানে | নির্দিষ্ট মূল্যের টিকিট কেটে ঢুকতে হয় তাদের | তারপর খোলা প্রান্তরে মনের সুখে হিরে খোঁজো | যদি পেয়ে যাও‚ তাহলে সেটা তোমার | সুতরাং‚ এই বিরল হিরের মালিক এখন ১৪ বছরের ক্যালেল |গত ৪০ বছরে এই পার্ক থেকে যতগুলো হিরে পাওয়া গেছে তার মধ্যে ক্যালেনের হিরেটি আয়তনের দিক দিয়ে সপ্তম বৃহত্তম |

