প্রায় ৭ থেকে ৮ ফিট লম্বা কলাপাতা | তাতে পরিবেশন করা হয়েছে ২০ রকম আমিষ খাবার | আরামসে খেতে পারবে চারজনের পরিবার | মূল্য মাত্র ৫০০ টাকা | তামিলানাড়ুর ইরোদ জেলায় এই হোটেল চালান এক দম্পতি | তাঁদের বাড়ির বাইরেই রমরমিয়ে চলছে হোটেল | সপ্তাহান্তে বা ছুটিছাটায় গড়ে পাত পড়ে ১৫০ জনের | হাসিমুখে সব্বাইকে খাইয়ে চলেছেন স্বামী করুণাইভেল এবং স্ত্রী স্বর্ণলক্ষ্মী | তাঁদের হোটেলের সুবাদে অখ্যাত গ্রাম সীনাপুরম চলে এসেছে দেশের ভোজন মানচিত্রে | কোয়ম্বাত্তুর থেকে ৭৯ কিমি দূরে এই গ্রামে গাড়ির লাইন লেগে যায় | ভোজনরসিকরা ভিড় করেন ইউবিএম নাম্মা ভিতু সাপাড়ু হোটেলের সামনে |

সবথেকে আশ্চর্যজনক হল‚ করুণাইভেল বা স্বর্ণলক্ষ্মী দুজনের কেউই কিন্তু আমিষ খান না | পরম শৈব করুণাইভেল দিনে একবার বিকেলে সামান্য নিরামিষ খাবার খান | কয়েক বছর আগে স্ত্রীও ছেড়ে দিয়েছেন আমিষ-ভক্ষণ | কিন্তু অভিজ্ঞতার জেরে একটুও ভুলচুক হয় না মাটন চিকেন টার্কি বা মাছ রাঁধতে | ছোটদের জন্য থাকে মশলা ছাড়া ডাল দিয়ে চিকেন |

করুণাভেইলের বাড়িতে অনেক আগে থেকেই রেওয়াজ হল‚ পঞ্চব্যঞ্জনে অতিথি সৎকার | কয়েক প্রজন্মের এই রীতি পালন করতে করতেই ১৯৯২ সালে শুরু ছোট্ট কেটারিং সংস্থা | সেটাই আজ ফুলেফেঁপে হোটেল | শুধু আমিষ খাবারই নয় | নাম্মা ভিতু সাপাড়ু পরিবেশন করে জিভে জল আনা নিরামিষ খাবারও | রোজ হোটেল খোলা থাকে বেলা সাড়ে বারোটা থেকে দুপুর তিনটে অবধি | তার আগে সকাল থেকে নিজের হাতে মাছ মাংস কেনেন করুণাভেইল | এমনকী কোন কোন মশলা কীভাবে বাটা হবে সেটাও বলে দেন স্ত্রীকে |

তাঁদের হেঁশেলে একই কলাপাতায় খেতে আপত্তি থাকলে ছোট ছোট কলাপাতাও পেতে দেন স্বামী-স্ত্রী | মোট কথা হল‚ তাঁদের লক্ষ্মীর ভাণ্ডার থেকে কাউকে অভুক্ত যেতে দেবেন না এই দম্পতি | ৬০ বছর বয়সী করুণাইভেল এবং ৫৩ বছরের স্বর্ণলক্ষ্মী |

