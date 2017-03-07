প্রযোজক বনি কাপুরের হল কী ! টাকার জন্য হাত পাতছেন দোরে দোরে !

২০১৫ সালের সেপ্টেম্বরে বনি একটা ট্যুইট অ্যাকাউন্ট খুলেছিলেন | স্ত্রী শ্রীদেবীর ছবির প্রচারের জন্য | এরপর দীর্ঘদিন অব্যবহৃত পড়েছিল সেটি | সম্প্রতি সেই অ্যাকাউন্ট থেকে মেসেজ যায় এক সাংবাদিকের কাছে | সেখানে বলা হয়‚ বনি কাপুরের পেটিএম অ্যাকাউন্টে যেন ১০ হাজার টাকা পাঠিয়ে দেওয়া হয় |

সাংবাদিক পাল্টা জানতে চান‚ কেন ওই টাকা লাগবে ?

উত্তর আসে‚ লখনৌয়ের একটা শোয়ের জন্য দরকার | সঙ্গে দেওয়া হয় একটা ফোন নাম্বার |

সাংবাদিক টাকা পাঠাননি | তবে ফোন করেন ওই নাম্বারে | দেখা যায় সেটি গুজরাতের নাম্বার | ফোন করলেও কোনও সাড়াশব্দ আসেনি |

এরপর ট্যুইট-খবর প্রকাশ্যে আনা হয় | জানানো হয় বনি কাপুরকেও | তিনি অভিযোগ করেন‚ তাঁর ট্যুইটার অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক করা হয়েছে | তাঁর অফিস থেকে যোগাযোগ করা হবে পুলিশের সাইবার ক্রাইম সেল-এর সঙ্গে |

প্রসঙ্গত কিছুদিন আগে ইন্টারনেটে খবর রটে‚ শ্রীদেবী-কর্তা আর্থিক ক্ষতিতে দেউলিয়া হয়ে পড়েছেন | তার সত্যাসত্য জানা না গেলেও ভাইরাল হতে থাকে খবর | সেই সূত্র ধরেই এই নকল-ট্যুইট কীর্তি বলে মনে করা হচ্ছে | কীর্তির পিছনে অপরাধীকে খুঁজে বের করার চেষ্টা জারি |

আরও পড়ুন:  ঘামের নোনতা স্বাদ কত মিঠে হতে পারে‚ টের পেলেন রেলস্টেশনের কুলির ছেলে

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 5

0 106