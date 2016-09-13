দায়িত্বভার শেষ হওয়ার কথা আগামী মাসেই | তার আগে আরও এক বিরল সম্মান লাভ অরুন্ধতী ভট্টাচার্যের | মার্কিন ফরচুন পত্রিকার বিচারে এই বাঙালিনীকে বলা হচ্ছে আমেরিকার বাইরে বাকি বিশ্বে প্রভাবশালী মহিলাদের মধ্যে দ্বিতীয় |

বকেয়া অনাদায়ী ঋণ উদ্ধারে স্টেট ব্যাঙ্ক অফ ইন্ডিয়ার চেয়ারপার্সন অরুন্ধতীর লড়াই সর্বজনবিদিত | রিজার্ভ ব্যাঙ্কের গভর্নর হিসেবে রঘুরাম রাজনের উত্তরসূরী হিসেবে জল্পনা চলছিল অরুন্ধতীকে নিয়ে | তা অবশ্য বাস্তবায়িত হয়নি | কিন্তু মনে করা হচ্ছে তাঁর কার্যকালের মেয়াদ বর্ধিত করবে সরকার |  

অরুন্ধতী ছাড়াও এই তালিকায় আছেন আরও দুই ভারতীয় মহিলা | আইসিআইসিআই ব্যাঙ্কের সিইও এবং ডিরেক্টর ছন্দা কোচার এবং অ্যাক্সিস ব্যাঙ্কের সিইও শিখা শর্মা | তালিকার শীর্ষে আছেন Banco Santander-এর প্রধান Ana BotA-n |

গত সপ্তাহে আমেরিকায় কর্মরত প্রভাবশালী মহিলাদের তালিকা প্রকাশিত হয় | সেখানে ভারতীয় বংশোদ্ভূতদের মধ্যে ছিলেন শুধু পেপসিকো প্রধান ইন্দ্রা নুয়ি | তিনি ছিলেন দ্বিতীয় স্থানে |

