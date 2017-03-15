প্রাচীন মিশরীয় সভ্যতার অধিবাসীরাও ভুগত হার্ট আর কোলেস্টেরলের সমস্যায় | তাদেরও দাঁতে যন্ত্রণা হত | সেই সমাজের নানা স্তরের মানুষের ৮ টি মমির CAT Scan হয়েছে লন্ডনের হাসপাতালে | সেখান থেকেই জানা গিয়েছে এই তথ্যগুলো |

শুধু শারীরিক সমস্যাই নয় | মিলেছে প্রসাধন সংক্রান্ত তথ্যও | অত্যাধুনিক পরীক্ষায় একটি মামির থাই-তে দেখা গিয়েছে ট্যাটু-র চিহ্ন | বলা হচ্ছে, এটাই মানব সভ্যতার প্রথম ট্যাটুর নিদর্শন | মিশরীয় সভ্যতার বেশ কিছু মমিকে পরীক্ষা করা হয় | সেগুলোর সময়কাল খ্রিস্টপূর্ব ৫৫০০ বছর থেকে ১০০০ খ্রিস্টপূর্ব | মৃত্যুকালে তাদের বয়স হয়েছিল ২ থেকে ৫০ বছর অবধি | ১৩০০ খ্রিস্টপূর্ব অব্দের একটি মমি উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে | গবেষকরা জানিয়েছেন সেটি কোনও মহিলার দেহ ছিল | ৩৩০০ বছরের প্রাচীন এই মমির থাইতে দেখা গেছে ট্যাটু |

মিশরীয়দের ডায়েট ছিল প্রোটিনে সমৃদ্ধ | প্রচুর মাছ, অল্প বিস্তর মাংস, বিয়ার, পাউরুটি আর ফল | বিশেষত মরুদ্যানের সুমিষ্ট খেজুর |

বিশেষজ্ঞদের মত, এই রকম খাদ্যাভ্যাস অথবা বংশগত কারণেই স্বাস্থ্যহানি হয়েছিল মিশরীয়দের | পরীক্ষানিরীক্ষার পরে খুব তাড়াতাড়ি মমিগুলোকে রাখা হয় ব্রিটিশ মিউজিয়ামে |

