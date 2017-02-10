বীভৎস করোটি | কিন্তু বুঝতে অসুবিধে হয় না পরম মমতায় মাখা ছিল সে দৃষ্টি | কোলে আঁকড়ে ধরা শিশুসন্তান | মা-শিশু দুজনে আজ ফসিল | ৪৮০০ বছর আগে কোনও এক অজ্ঞাত কারণে এভাবেই শেষ শয্যায় গিয়েছিল তারা |

গত বছর চিনের মধ্য তাইওয়ানে এক সমাধি থেকে আবিষ্কৃত হয় ৪৮ টি ফসিল | সেখানেই লুকিয়ে ছিল মা ও শিশুর এই শেষ আলিঙ্গন | একমাত্র একটি ফসিলই ছিল এই ভঙ্গিতে | বাকিগুলো বিচ্ছিন্ন | তার মধ্যে ছিল পাঁচটি অন্য শিশুর ফসিল |

নৃতত্ত্ববিদদের ধারনা ফসিলগুলো অন্তত ৪৮০০ বছরের পুরনো | কার্বন ডেটিং বলছে তাদের অস্তিত্ব ছিল নিওলিথিক অর্থাৎ প্রস্তর যুগে | তাইওয়ানের তাইচুং প্রদেশে আবিষ্কৃত এই ফসিল হল চিনে আদিমতম জনবসতির নিদর্শন | এক বছর ধরে খননকার্যের পরে গত বছর আবিষ্কৃত হয়েছে এই ফসিল | বিজ্ঞানীদের ধারনা‚ ফসিলের মায়ের উচ্চতা ছিল ৫ ফিট ২ ইঞ্চি মতো | কোলের শিশুটি দেড় ফুট | বিজ্ঞানের ধারনা ওই অবস্থাতেই মৃত্যু হয়েছিল মা ও শিশুর | তারপর ওইভাবেই সমাধিস্থ করা হয় তাদের | ৪৮০০ বছর ধরে মাটির তলায় পরম মমতায় সন্তানকে জড়িয়ে আছে আদিম জননী |

এরকম মা ও শিশুর ফসিল আবিষ্কৃত হয়েছে চিনের কিংঘাই প্রদেশেও | তাকে বলা হয় প্রাচ্যের পম্পেই | ইতালির পম্পেই যেমন চলে গেছিল ভিসুভিয়াসের লাভা-ছাইয়ের গ্রাসে‚ ২০০০ খ্রিস্টপূর্বে ব্রোঞ্জ যুগে প্রাচীন কিংঘাইকে ধ্বংস করেছিল ভূমিকম্প আর পীত নদী হোয়াংহোর বন্যা | সেখানেই উদ্ধার হয়েছিল সেই ফসিল | যেখানে এক নারী হাঁটু মুড়ে বসে | মাথা তোলা উপর দিকে | কোলে আঁকড়ে ধরে আছে শিশুকে | প্রস্তরীভূত হয়ে গেছে বাঁচার শেষ আর্তি | কত হাজার বছর পরে উত্তরসুরীদের কাছে চির শাশ্বত মাতৃত্বের প্রতিমূর্তি হয়ে ধরা দেবে বলে |

