স্কুলে উঁচু ক্লাসের ছাত্রীদের হাতে যৌন লাঞ্ছনা এক বালিকার ! ঘৃণ্য এই ঘটনা পশ্চিম দিল্লির মোতি নগরের সর্বোদয় বালিকা বিদ্যালয়ের | অভিযোগ গত কয়েক মাস ধরে সাত বছরের ওই বালিকার উপর নির্যাতন চালানো হয়েছে |

নির্যাতিতার বয়ান অনুযায়ী‚ টিফিনের সময়ে তাকে ফাঁকা ক্লাসঘরে নিয়ে যাওয়া হতো | অভিযোগ‚ তারপর উঁচু ক্লাসের দুই কিশোরী ছাত্রী নিজেদের স্কুলের পোশাক খুলে ফেলত | জোর করে খুলে দিত বালিকার ইউনিফর্মও | চলত যৌন হয়রানি |

দিদিদের দেওয়া হুমকির ভয়ে মুখ খোলেনি নির্যাতিত বালিকা | শেষে আর সহ্য করতে না পেরে বাড়িতে সব জানায় | চিকিৎসার জন্য তাকে ভর্তি করা হয় হাসপাতালে | পুলিশে অভিযোগ দায়ের করে নির্যাতিতার বাবা | নির্যাতিতা‚ তার বাবা মা এবং দুই অভিযুক্ত ছাত্রীর জন্য মানসিক চিকিৎসার ব্যবস্থা করা হয়েছে |

