আর ৫ বছর হলেই পূর্ণ করবেন শতবর্ষ | বিধানসভা নির্বাচনে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করবেন জল দেবী | উত্তর প্রদেশের খেরাগড় থেকে | হুইল চেয়ার চেপে ৯৫ বছরের বৃদ্ধা জমা দিলেন মনোনয়নপত্র |

এর আগে ১২ হাজার ভোটে জয়ী হয়েছেন জেলা পরিষদে | এবার পাখির চোখ বিধানসভা | লড়বেন নির্দল প্রার্থী হিসেবে | বর্তমান সরকারের ভূমিকায় তিনি বীতশ্রদ্ধ | জানিয়েছেন ভোটে জিতলে হাতের লাঠি দিয়ে মেরে দূর করবেন সমাজের দুর্নীতি |

কাজ করে যেতে চান যতদিন পারবেন | তারপর ব্যাটন দিয়ে যাবেন ছেলেকে | জল দেবীর মতো ব্যক্তিত্বের কাছে বয়সটা একটা অঙ্ক মাত্র | আর কিছু নয় |

প্রসঙ্গত ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি থেকে ৮ মার্চ অবধি সাত দফায় বিধানসভা নির্বাচন চলবে উত্তরপ্রদেশে |

