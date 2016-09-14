প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া শুধু ভারতেই নয় হলিউডেও মোটামুটি নিজের জায়গা পাকা করে নিয়েছেন | গত বছর উনি প্রথম বিদেশের মাটিতে পা রাখেন টেলি সিরিজ কোয়ান্টিকো দিয়ে | এছাড়াও অস্কার এবং এমি-র মতো সম্মানীয় পুরস্কার বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠানে সঞ্চালকের ভূমিকায় দেখা যায় ওঁকে | পিপলস চয়েস অ্যাওয়ার্ডস ‘- এও সম্মানিত হয়েছেন উনি | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ বিভিন্ন নামী আন্তর্জাতিক ম্যাগাজিনের কভারে মাঝে মাঝেই দেখা যায় ওঁকে | যে কোন ধরণের পোশাক খুব সহজেই ক্যারি করতে পারেন উনি | কিন্তু এত কিছু সত্ত্বেও এই নায়িকা নিজের অন্তর্বাস দেখাতে লজ্জা পান |

সম্প্রতি নিউ ইয়র্ক ফ্যশন উইকে অংশগ্রহণ করেন উনি | সেখানে ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় উনি ওঁর ব্রাকে শার্টের মত ট্রিট করবেন কি না? উত্তরে উনি বলেন না কোনদিন করবো না | আমি খুব লাজুক | আমার মনে হয় অন্তর্বাস পোশাকের তলায় ঢেকে রাখাই ভালো |

এছাড়াও পিগি চপসকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় অন্তর্বাস ছাড়া উনি স্বচ্ছন্দ কি না ? উত্তরে উনি জানান আমার বেডরুমের কাছাকাছি হলে ঠিক আছে | তবে কেউ যেন তা বুঝতে না পারে |

