ধর্মপুত্র না হয়েও বিশ্বস্ত সারমেয়কে সঙ্গী পাওয়া যায় | যেমন পেয়েছেন নবীন | মহাপ্রস্থানের পথে নয় | কেরলের কোঝিকোড়ের এই বাসিন্দা যাচ্ছিলেন শবরীমালা মন্দির | ১৭ দিনে তাঁর সঙ্গে ৬০০ কিমি পদব্রজে পাড়ি দেয় মালু | এক সারমেয় |

কেরল বিদ্যুৎ পর্ষদের কর্মী নবীন যাত্রা শুরু করেছিলেন কোল্লুরের মুকাম্বিকা মন্দির থেকে | সেখানেই তাঁর সঙ্গী হয় এক কুকুর | প্রথমে খেয়াল করেননি নবীন | বেশ কিছুটা চলার পরে হঠাৎ দেখেন তাঁর সামনে সামনে চলেছে সেই পথের প্রাণী |

বহুবার তাড়ানোর চেষ্টা করেছেন | কিন্তু সেই চারপেয়ে অনড় | কোনওমতেই নবীনকে ছেড়ে যাবে না | অগত্যা নতুন পোষ্যকে নিয়েই চলল যাত্রা | পুণ্যার্থীর আগে আগে পথপ্রদর্শকের মতো মালু | নামকরণ করেন নবীন নিজেই | শবরীমালায় যে মহিলা পুণ্যার্থীরা যান‚ তাঁদের বলা হয় মলিকাপ্পুরম | তারই ছোট রূপ মালু | নবীন-মালু দুজনে খেত একই খাবার | রাতে নবীনের জিনিসপত্র পাহারা দিয়ে রাখত প্রভুভক্ত পোষ্য |

১৭ দিনে পাক্কা ৬০০ কিমি পথ পাড়ি দেন নবীন | এবং মালু | পথের সঙ্গীকে পথেই ফেলে আসেননি নবীন | নিয়ে এসেছেন বাড়িতে | তীর্থযাত্রা শেষ হলে সরকারি বাসে প্রভুর পাশে বসে বাড়ি ফেরে মালু | তার জন্য যোগাড় করতে হয় বিশেষ অনুমতি | নবীনের বাড়িতে একটি নতুন কার্ডবোর্ডের বাক্স আপাতত তার নতুন আস্তানা |

NO COMMENTS

8 + seven =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 9

0 31