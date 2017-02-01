সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় বর্তমানে ভাইরাল একটি ছবি | তাতে দেখা যাচ্ছে বিমানে সফররত ৮০টি বাজপাখিকে | আর এই সবকটি বাজপাখিরই মালিক সৌদির যুবরাজ | পোষ্য বাজপাখিগুলোকে সঙ্গে নিয়ে সফর করার জন্য গোটা একটা বিমনই বুক করে ফেলেছিলেন তিনি |

তবে এই ব্যবস্থা করতে কম কাঠখড় পোড়াতে হয়নি যুবরাজকে | প্রত্যেকটি বাজপাখির জন্য নিয়ম মেনে গ্রিন পাসপোর্ট জোগাড় করতে হয়েছে তাঁকে | মধ্যপ্রাচ্যে এমন ঘটনা অবশ্য নতুন নয় | এমনকী বাজপাখিদের বিমান সফরের জন্য নিয়মাবলীও তৈরি আছে বিভিন্ন উড়াসংস্থার | সাধারণতঃ একজন যাত্রী নিজের সঙ্গে করে ছটি বাজপাখি নিয়ে চড়তে পারেন বিমানে | তাদের চেকড ব্যাগেজ হিসেবে গণ্য করা হয় |

সৌদি যুবরাজের এহেন পোষ্যপ্রেম দেখে তাজ্জব তামাম দুনিয়া | এই সফরসঙ্গীদের নিয়েই কুয়েত‚ ওমান‚ কাতার‚ সিরিয়া‚ মরক্কো‚ বাহারিন ইত্যাদি দেশে ঘুরে বেড়াবেন তিনি |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

Raees film review in Bengali

0 32

0 25