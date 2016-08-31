নিম্ন বর্ণের মেয়ের সঙ্গে উচ্চ বর্ণের ছেলের প্রেম এবং পালিয়ে বিয়ের পরে তাদের জীবন সংগ্রাম | এটা বহুচর্চিত | কিন্তু আহমেদাবাদের এক দম্পতিরে ক্ষেত্রে বিষয়টি ঘুরেছে অন্য দিকে | এখানে ২৪ বছরের স্ত্রী সারানিয়া সম্প্রদায়ের যাযাবর ঘরের মেয়ে | প্রাচীন রীতি অনুযায়ী কৈশোর থেকেই এরা বাধ্য হয় যৌনবৃত্তি গ্রহণ করতে | সেখান থেকে তাকে সমাজের মূলস্রোতে ফিরিয়ে এনেছেন স্বামী | কিন্তু সামাজিক চাপ পিছু ছাড়ছে না | অতীত আবার মেয়েটিকে টানছে পঙ্কিল আবর্তে |

গুজরাতের ভাদিয়া জেলা কুখ্যাত দেহ ব্যবসার জন্য | প্রচলিত সামাজিক রীতি অনুযায়ী এই গ্রামের সারানিয়া সম্প্রদায়ের মেয়েদের গ্রহণ করতেই হয় দেহ ব্যবসা | আহমেদাবাদের ওই তরুণী বধূ ও শুরু করতে বাধ্য হয়েছিলেন ওই জীবন | মাত্র ১৩ বছর বয়সে পা রাখেন পৃথিবীর আদিম পেশায় | একদিন খদ্দের হিসেবে এলেন এমন এক যুবক‚ যিনি প্রেমে পড়লেন দেহ পসারিণীর | সেদিনের সেই খদ্দের আজ তরুণীর স্বামী | ২৫ বছর বয়সী তরুণ চাকরি করেন পশু হাসপাতালে | বিয়ের পরে সংসার পেতেছেন আহমেদাবাদে |

কিন্তু তাঁদের হন্যে হয়ে খুঁজে বেড়াচ্ছে তরুণীর বাড়ির লোক | তারা চায় না‚ ঘরের মেয়ে দেহ বিক্রি ছেড়ে স্বাভাবিক জীবন শুরু করুক | পাশাপাশি হাত বাড়িয়েছে বহু মিডলম্যানও | তারা তরুণীকে দিয়ে আবার দেহ ব্যবসা শুরু করাতে চায় | নিরাপত্তার খোঁজে এক স্বেচ্ছাসেবী সংস্থার দ্বারস্থ হয়েছেন এই দম্পতি | ভাবছেন পুলিশের কাছে গিয়ে সুরক্ষা এবং নিরাপত্তার আবেদন করবেন |

