উত্তর দমদমের দুর্গানগরের রবীন্দ্র সরণিতে এক চিলতে চায়ের দোকান | বসে আড্ডা দিতেন বৃদ্ধরা | আলোচনা হতো সারাদিনের খবরাখবর নিয়ে | সেই ছোট্ট দোকানটাই এখন খবর | তার মালিকের দৌলতে |

চায়ের দোকানটা চালাতেন হরিপদ দত্ত | স্ত্রী কৃষ্ণাকে নিয়ে | বাংলাদেশ থেকে বাবার হাতে ধরে এপারে এসেছিলেন দু বছর বয়সে | দিন গুজরান করতেন জনমজুরি খেটে |

একসময় আর না পেরে কাজ ছেড়ে দিলেন | স্ত্রীকে নিয়ে শুরু করলেন চায়ের দোকান | সেটাই রাতে হয়ে যেত দুজনের ঘরবাড়ি | দোকানে বিকেলবেলা ভিড় জমত সান্ধ্যভ্রমণ ফেরত বৃদ্ধদের |

তাঁদের আলোচনা থেকেই হরিপদ আর কৃষ্ণা জানতে পারেন মরণোত্তর দেহ আর চক্ষুদান কাকে বলে | দুজনেই সিদ্ধান্ত নেন এ পথে কিছু একটা করে দেখাতে হবে | দত্ত দম্পতি অঙ্গীকার করলেন মরণোত্তর দেহদানের |

অভাবের সংসারে ডাক্তার বদ্যি করা ছিল বিলাসিতা | একদিন আচমকা অসুস্থতায় চলে গেলেন হরিপদ | মৃত্যুশোক সহ্য করেো স্ত্রী খবর দিলেন নির্দিষ্ট সংস্থায় | তাঁর উদ্যোগে সম্পন্ন হয়েছে হরিপদর দেহদান | নশ্বর মৃতদেহ গ্রহণ করেছে এন আর এস হাসপাতাল | কর্নিয়া সংগ্রহ করেছে সুশ্রুত আই ফাউন্ডেশন |

চলে গেছে বহুদিনের সঙ্গী | চায়ের দোকানে স্ত্রী কৃষ্ণা একা | তিনি নিজেও ক্যান্সার রোগী | সে আক্রমণ তো শুধু দেহে | মনে থাবা বসাতে পারেনি কর্কট | সেখানে জ্বলজ্বল করছে অঙ্গীকারের দৃঢ়তা |

আরও পড়ুন:  পঞ্চম শ্রেণিতেই স্কুলছুট‚ ৯৪ বছরের এই বৃদ্ধ একজন সিইও ! বেতন পান ২১ কোটি টাকা

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 6

0 12