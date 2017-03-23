কয়েক বছর আগেও যে হাত ট্রিগারে থাকত‚ এখন সে হাত নুডলস তৈরি করত | কয়েক বছর আগেও যে পদক শো কেসে শোভা পেত‚ সেগুলো ঝোলানো থাকত নুডলস-স্টলের চারপাশে | কারণ এইভাবেই ক্রেতাকে আকৃষ্ট করতে অভ্যস্ত হয়ে পড়েছিলেন জাতীয় স্তরের পদকজয়ী শ্যুটার পুষ্পা গুপ্তা | অভাবের তাড়নায় রাইফেল-শ্যুটিং ছেড়ে নুডলস বিক্রি করতে হয়েছে ২১ বছর বয়সী এই তরুণীকে |

কলেজে পড়তে পড়তে রাইফেল শ্যুটিং-এর নেশা চেপে বসে তাঁর মাথায় | শুরুতে আর্থিক সমর্থন পেয়েওছিলেন NCC থেকে | কিন্তু বেশিদিন লালন-পালন করতে পারেননি নিজের প্যাশন | সংসারের চাপে ছেড়ে দিতে বাধ্য হয়েছেন শ্যুটিং-এর মতো মহার্ঘ্য স্পোর্টস | একসময় জাতীয় স্তরে গুজরাতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে পদক জয় করেছেন পুষ্পা | সংসারের হাল ধরতে গিয়ে সেই সোনালি অতীত তাঁর কাছে অলীক রূপকথা |

পুষ্পার অভিযোগ, সরকারি তরফে যে সাহায্য এসেছিল‚ তা সামান্য | সেটা দিয়ে কেনা যায়নি দামী রাইফেল এবং অ্যামিউনিশন | তাই যে হাত ট্রিগারকে বশে রাখত, সেই হাত ক্ষিপ্রতায় বানিয়ে চলে চাওমিন |

অলিম্পিকের মতো মঞ্চে শ্যুটিং ভারতকে পদক এনে দিয়েছে | এই খেলায় আগের থেকে বিনিয়োগও বেড়েছে | কিন্তু তারপরেও খেলা ছেড়ে দোকান চালাতে হয় পদকজয়ী শ্যুটারদের !

সংবাদমাধ্যমে পুষ্পার চাওমিন বিক্রির খবর প্রকাশ হতেই টনক নড়ে গুজরাত সরকারের | পুষ্পাকে সুযোগ দেওয়া হয় সরকারি চাকরির |

