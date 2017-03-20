আর্জেন্টিনার উত্তরে ভিক্টোরিয়া শহর | বছর চারেক আগে বসেছিল বিয়ের আসর | সাদামাটা রেজিস্ট্রি ম্যারেজ | তাতেও ভিড়ের মধ্যে নতুন বরের স্বাস্থ্য নিয়ে উদ্বিগ্ন কনে | কারণ নতুন বর যে অন্তঃসত্ত্বা !

তাই বর অ্যালেক্সিজকে নিয়ে চিন্তার শেষ নেই কনে ক্যারেনের | আসলে এরা দুজনেই ট্রান্সজেন্ডার | অ্যালেক্সিজ জন্ম থেকে মেয়ে | আর ক্যারেন ছেলে | কিন্তু দুজনেই বিপরীত লিঙ্গের মানুষ হতে চান | জেনেশুনেই এগিয়ে গেল সম্পর্ক |

সেই সম্পর্কের মধ্যেই অন্তঃসত্ত্বা হলেন অ্যালেক্সিজ | গর্ভে বড় হতে লাগল ক্যারেনের ঔরসজাত সন্তান | সিদ্ধান্ত নিলেন বিয়ে করবেন | মনের সাধকে সায় দিয়ে অ্যালেক্সিজ বর এবং ক্যারেন কনে হিসেবে বিয়ের আসরে এলেন | বিয়ে করলেন |

আটকায়নি আইনে | কারণ আর্জেন্তিনাই প্রথম লাতিন আমেরিকান দেশ যেখানে ২০১০ সালে আইনি স্বীকৃতি দেওয়া হয় সমলিঙ্গ বিবাহকে | ২০১২ সালে পাশ হয় আইন |

