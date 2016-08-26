Ranveer Singh Costliest Ad

রণবীর সিং মানেই খবর | কখনো তা প্রেমিকা দীপিকা পাড়ুকোনকে নিয়ে করা মন্তব্যই হোক আবার কখনো তাঁর সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির পদ্মাবতী থেকে বেরিয়ে যাওয়া নিয়েই হোক | তবে এবার বিষয়টা একটু অন্যরকম | রণবীর সিং-এর করা একটি অ্যাড-এর পিছনে খরচ করা হয়েছে ৭৫ কোটি টাকা |

রোহিত শেট্টি শ্যুট করেছেন এই অ্যাড ফিল্ম | পাঁচ মিনিটের কিছু বেশি দৈর্ঘ্যের এই অ্যাড ফিল্মে রণবীরের সঙ্গে রয়েছেন দক্ষিণী অভিনেত্রী তামান্না | ১৯ তারিখ রিলিজ হওয়ার পর ইউটিউবে ইতিমধ্যেই ৬০ লক্ষেরও বেশি বার দেখা হয়েছে এই অ্যাড ফিল্ম | একটি ন্যুডলস ব্র্যান্ডের এই বিজ্ঞাপনে গ্রাফিক্সের কেরামতিতে দর্শক পৌঁছে যাবেন এক অন্য দুনিয়ায় |

রণবীরকে ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসাডর হিসেবে নিযুক্ত করার পর থেকে ১৫০ গুণেরও বেশি বেড়েছে এই ব্র্যান্ডের ব্যবসা | সেই কারণেই টাকা খরচ করতে কার্পণ্য করেননি তাঁরা | হিন্দি ছাড়াও তামিল্‚ তেলেগু‚ কন্নড় ও মালায়লম ভাষায় ডাব করা হবে এই অ্যাড ফিল্মটি | ফিল্মটির এডিটেদ ভার্সন টেলিভিশনে মুক্তি পাবে ২৮ অগাস্ট |

