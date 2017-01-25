নতুন ইংরেজি শব্দ আসতে চলেছে অভিধানে | ট্রিলিয়নেয়ার | বিশ্বে এখনও অবধি কেউ নেই যাকে এই বিশেষণে আখ্যায়িত করা যায় | তবে গবেষণা বলছে আগামী ২৫ বছরের মধ্যে এই বিশেষণের মালিক চলে আসবেন | তিনি‚ একমেবাদ্বিতীয়ম বিল গেটস |

আন্তর্জাতিক আর্থিক বিষয়ক গবেষক সংস্থা অক্সফ্যামের দাবি‚ ২৫ বছর পরে ট্রিলিয়নেয়ার হবেন গেটস | মাইক্রোসফ্ট প্রতিষ্ঠাতার বয়স তখন হবে ৮৬ বছর | তাঁর সম্পত্তি নাকি ২০০৯ সাল থেকে প্রতি বছর ১১% করে বাড়ছে |

২০০৬ সালে মাইক্রোসফ্ট ছাড়ার সময় বিল গেটসের মোট সম্পত্তির পরিমাণ ছিল ৫০ বিলিয়ন বা ৫০০০ কোটি ডলার । ২০১৬-র শেষে সেই সম্পত্তি গিয়ে পৌঁছেছে ৭৫ বিলিয়ন বা ৭৫০০ কোটি ডলারে । ফলে তাঁর ট্রিলিয়নেয়র হওয়া কার্যত অবশ্যম্ভাবী | তাঁর হাত ধরেই মানুষের সম্পত্তি মিলিয়নেয়র বিলিয়নেয়র পেরিয়ে পৌঁছবে ট্রিলিয়নেয়র-এ |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 27

0 43