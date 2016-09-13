নতুন কোনও ছবি করার আগে আমির খান‚ সেই ছবির চরিত্রে নিজেকে সাজিয়ে নেন | দঙ্গল ছবির কথাই ধরুন‚ এই ছবির জন্য ওঁকে প্রায় ৩০ কেজি ওজন বাড়াতে হয় | আবার একই ছবির জন্য ওঁকে রোগাও হতে হয়েছে | এই কারণে ওকে সবাই মিস্টার পারফেকশনিস্ট বলে ডাকে |

সম্প্রতি ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি সিক্রেট সুপারস্টার -এর কিছু ছবি সামনে এসেছে | বলাই বাহুল্য একেবারে অন্য রূপে দেখা যাচ্ছে আমিরকে | স্পাইকড চুল‚ সরু গোঁফ‚ ফ্রেঞ্চ কাট দাঁড়ি আর ক্যাজুয়াল পোশাকে ওঁকে একেবারেই অন্যরকম দেখাচ্ছে |

সিক্রেট সুপারস্টার পরিচালক অদ্বৈত চন্দনের প্রথম ছবি | উনি আমিরের ম্যানেজার ছিলেন | এই ছবিতে আমিরকে একটা ছোট চরিত্রে দেখা গেলেও সেই চরিত্র নাকি ছবির জন্য খুব গুরুত্বপূর্ণ | শোনা যাচ্ছে এই ছবির গল্প একজন কিশোরকে ঘিরে যে একজন বড় গায়ক হতে চায় | আর মিস্টার পারফেকশনিস্টকে সেই কিশোরের সঙ্গীতগুরুর চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে |

