আমির খানের নাকি সঞ্জয় দত্তের বায়োপিকে মুখ্য চরিত্রে অভিনয় করার ইচ্ছা ছিল | আর ঠিক ওই সময়ই ছবির পরিচালক রাজকুমার হিরানি ওঁর সঙ্গে দেখা করার ইচ্ছা প্রকাশ করেন | ব্যস‚ আমির ভেবে নিলেন সঞ্জয় দত্তের চরিত্র ওঁকেই অফার করতে চান রাজকুমার হিরানি | সেইমতো একদিন উনি পরিচালক এবং লেখক অভিজাতের সঙ্গে দেখাও করলেন |

কিন্তু আমির খানের ভুল ভাঙলো য্খন রাজকুমার ওঁর কাছে সুনীল দত্তের চরিত্র ন্যারেট করা শুরু করলেন | উনি উত্তেজিত না হয়ে রাজকুমার হিরানিকে বলেন আমি ভাবলাম তুমি আমার কাছে এসেছো সঞ্জয় দত্তের চরিত্রে অফার করার জন্য | আমি মোটেই ওঁর বাবার চরিত্রে অভিনয় করতে ইন্টারেস্টেড নই |

বি-টাউনের সবাই জানে সঞ্জয় দত্তের চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে রণবীর কাপুরকে | তাই আমির যে এই ব্যাপারে জানতেন না তা শোনার পর অনেকেই আশ্চর্য হয়েছেন | যাই হোক‚ শেষমেশ সুনীল দত্তের চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে পরেশ রাওয়ালকে |

