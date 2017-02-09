রাজনীতিক এবং শিল্পপতিদের বিয়ে মানেই শিরোনাম | আপ বিধায়ক বিশেষ রবিও সম্প্রতি বিয়ে করলেন | জাঁকজমক জৌলুস নয় | তাঁর বিয়ে নিয়ে খবর হল অন্য এক কারণে | দিল্লির করোলবাগের বিধায়ক হয়েও তিনি বিয়ে করলেন গণ বিবাহের আসরে |

এক সংস্থার উদ্যোগে গণ বিবাহের এই আসর বসেছিল মন্দিরে | সেখানেই সাতপাকে বাঁধা পড়লেন রবি ও প্রীতি | তাঁদের সঙ্গে আরও সাত জুটি | পেশায় কেউ হয়তো ইলেকট্রিশিয়ান | কেউ হয়তো দর্জি | সমাজের পিছিয়ে থাকা এই মানুষগুলোর সঙ্গেই জীবনের সেরা মুহূর্তটি ভাগ করে নিলেন বিধায়ক রবি |

তিনি বরাবরই বিয়েতে বিশাল অঙ্কের টাকা ব্যয় করার বিরুদ্ধে ছিলেন | তাঁর মতে এটা অপচয় ছাড়া কিছু নয় | মনের মানুষকে নিয়ে পথ চলা শুরু করতে দরকার শুধু একটা মুহূর্ত | আর কিছু নয় |

