সম্প্রতি দুই খুদে ওয়েব দুনিয়ায় ঝড় তুলেছে | আমরা বলছি ঐশ্বর্য-অভিষেকের মেয়ে আরাধ্যা আর আমির খানের ছেলে আজাদের কথা | আরাধ্যা ও আজাদের মধ্যে বহুদিন ধরেই গভীর বন্ধুত্ব | কোনও পার্টিতে একে অপরকে না দেখতে পেলে মন খারাপ হয়ে যায় অন্যজনের | আর এইবার এই দুই খুদে সেলিব্রিটি একসঙ্গে পারফর্ম করলো | আর তাদের ওই পারফর্মেন্সের ভিডিও মুহূর্তে ভাইরাল হয়ে গেলে ইন্টারনেটে |

Aishwarya-Rai-Abhishek-Bachchan-Aamir-Khan-Aaradhya-Bachchan-Azad-Khanআসলে আরাধ্যা এবং আজাদ দুজনেই ধীরুভাই আম্বানি স্কুলের পড়ুয়া | সম্প্রতি স্কুলের অ্যানুয়াল ডে উপলক্ষ্যে ছিল বিশেষ অনুষ্ঠান  | আর সেখানেই পারফর্ম করে আরাধ্যা ও আজাদ | লাল রঙের কস্টিউম পরে দুজনকে আশীর্বাদ ছবির রেল গাড়ি গানের সঙ্গে নাচ করতে দেখা গেল |

দর্শক আসনে উপস্থিত ছিলেন ঐশ্বর্য-অভিষেক এবং আমির | বাচ্চাদের স্টেজে নাচ করতে দেখে দেদার হাততালি দিলেন ওঁরা | একই সঙ্গে আরাধ্যা-আজাদের অগুন্তি ছবি ও নাচের ভিডিও তুলতেও দেখা গেল ওঁদের | শুধু তাই নয় শেষ দিকে অভিষেককে দেখা গেল স্টেজে উঠে বলিউডের বেশ কিছু গানের সঙ্গে পা মেলাতে | সব মিলিয়ে খুদেদের পারফর্মেন্স জমিয়ে উপভোগ করলেন ঐশ্বর্য‚ অভিষেক এবং আমির |

