আমরা আগেই জানিয়েছি কীভাবে শাহরুখ খান এবং বিপাশা বসু ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে উদযাপন করলেন | পিছিয়ে নেই ঐশ্বর্য ও অভিষেকের পাঁচ বছরের মেয়ে আরাধ্যাও | সেও এই বছর একটা ইতালিয়ান রেস্তোরাঁয় পিৎজা খেয়ে ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে পালন করলো ওর দাদাজি‚ ৭৪ বছরের অমিতাভ বচ্চনের সঙ্গে |

এই ঘটনার কথা অমিতাভ নিজেই ওঁর ব্লগে জানিয়েছেন | উনি লেখেন আমার নাতনি খুব ভদ্রভাবে ওর প্রিয় ইতালিয়ান রেস্তোরাঁয় পিৎজা খাওয়ার ইচ্ছা প্রকাশ করে | এতে আমরা সবাই খুশি মনে রাজি হয়ে যাই | রেস্তোরাঁয় গিয়ে মিস আরাধ্যা টেবিলে বসে সুন্দর করে কোলে টিস্যু পেপার বিছিয়ে নিলো | নিজেই খাবারের অর্ডার দিলো | এমনকী পিৎজাটা কতটা ক্রিস্প হবে তাও জানিয়ে দিল ওয়েটারকে | পিৎজা আসার পর সে ওয়েট্রেসকে হ্যাপি ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে ও উইশ করলো | খাওয়া হয়ে গেলে আমি ওকে গাড়ি চালিয়ে বাড়ি নিয়ে আসি | বাড়িতে সবাই আরাধ্যকে ওর দাদাজিকে ধন্যবাদ জানাতে বললো | কিন্তু এতে ও একটু দুঃখ পেয়ে বলে ওঠে কেন আমি ধন্যবাদ জানাবো? তোমরাই আমাকে থ্যাঙ্কু বলো | কারণ বাইরে ডিনার করতে যাওয়ার আইডিয়াটা আমার | ওর বয়েস পাঁচ | কিন্তু ম্যাচিওরিটি দেখলে মনে হবে সঙ্গে একটা শূন্য যোগ হয়েছে‚ অর্থাত ৫০ !

