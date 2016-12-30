স্বামী-স্ত্রী দুজনেই অভিনেতা | কিন্তু স্ত্রী স্বামীর থেকে অনেক বেশি সাকসেসফুল | এতে কিন্তু স্বামী একটুও দুঃখিত নয় | কিন্তু শেষ অবধি কিনা এই স্বামীই তার স্ত্রীকে নিজের হোম প্রোডাকশন থেকে বাতিল করে দিলেন? হ্যাঁ‚ এমনটাই ঘটেছে অভিষেক বচ্চন ও ঐশ্বর্য রাই বচ্চনের ক্ষেত্রে |

শোনা যাচ্ছে আগামী বছর নিজের হোম প্রোডাকশনের ছবি লেফটি ‘-র কাজ শুরু করবেন জুনিয়ার বচ্চন | ছবির পরিচালনা করবেন প্রভু দেবা আর ছবির সহ প্রযোজক হবেন বান্টি ওয়ালিয়া |

এই ছবির প্রধান নায়কের চরিত্রে থাকবেন অভিষেক নিজে | কিন্তু এখন অবধি ছবির নায়িকা নির্বাচন করা হয় নি | শোনা যাচ্ছে অভির স্ত্রী ঐশ্বর্য‚ নাকি এই ছবিতে প্রধান নায়িকার চরিত্রে অভিনয় করার ইচ্ছা প্রকাশ করেছিলেন | একে তো হোম প্রোডাকশন তার ওপর অভিষেক নায়কের চরিত্রে আছেন বলেই এই ছবিতে থাকতে চেয়েছিলেন অ্যাশ | কিন্তু অভিষেক নাকি ঐশ্বর্যকে এই ছবিতে নিতে মানা করে দিয়েছেন | উনি নাকি ওঁর টিমকে একজন কম বয়েসী নায়িকা খুঁজতে বলেছেন | ওঁর মতে নায়িকার চরিত্রের জন্য ঐশ্বর্য উপযুক্ত নন | তিনি অতিরিক্ত ম্যাচিওরড‚ তাই অন্য কাউকে চাই |

ছবির গল্প একজন সুপার-হিউম্যানকে ঘিরে যে তার বাঁ হাত দিয়ে আগে থেকেই বিপদ আঁচ করতে পারে |

