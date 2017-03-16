দীর্ঘদিন তাঁদের দেখা হয়নি | দূরত্ব বজায় রাখতেন নীতিনই | জানিয়েছেন অভিনেতা জিতেন্দ্র | তুতো ভাই নীতিন কাপুরের মৃত্যুতে শোকাহত তিনি |

জিতেন্দ্রর জন্ম পাঞ্জাবের কাপুর পরিবারে | পৈতৃক নাম ছিল রবি কাপুর | তিনি যেমন বলিউডে নিজেকে প্রতিষ্ঠিত করেন অভিনেতা হিসেবে‚ নীতিন ছিলেন প্রযোজক | তাঁর প্রযোজনায় উল্লেখযোগ্য ছবি হল কালিকলম এবং মেরা পতি সির্ফ মেরা হি হ্যায় | কালিকলমে নায়িকা ছিলেন নীতিনের স্ত্রী‚ তেলুগু ভাষার অভিনেত্রী জয়সুধা | মেরা পতি সির্ফ মেরা হি হ্যায়-তে অভিনয় করেন জিতেন্দ্র-রেখা |

কিন্তু গত আঠেরো বছর তীব্র আর্থিক অনটনে দিন কাটাচ্ছিলেন নীতিন | দেড় বছর ধরে ছিলেন কার্যত বেকার | হায়দ্রাবাদের বাড়ি ছেড়ে কয়েকমাস ছিলেন আন্ধেরিতে বোনের বাড়িতে | অভিযোগ‚ ছ তলা উঁচু সেই বহুতলের টেরেস থেকে হতাশায় মরণঝাঁপ দেন তিনি | চিকিৎসকের কাছে নিয়ে গেলে মৃত বলে ঘোষণা করা হয় | যদিও কোনও সুইসাইড নোট মেলেনি‚ পুলিশের প্রাথমিক ধারণা‚ নীতিন আত্ম হত্যা করেছেন | অবসাদের কারণে চিকিৎসাও চলছিল তাঁর |

মুম্বইয়েই শেষকৃত্য সম্পন্ন হয় নীতিনের | হায়্দ্রাবাদ থেকে আসেন স্ত্রী জয়সুধা | প্রসঙ্গত জয়সুধা সেকেন্দ্রাবাদের প্রাক্তন কংগ্রেস সাংসদ | স্ত্রী ছাড়াও নীতিন রেখে গেলেন দুই ছেলে শ্রেয়াণ ও নীহারকে | অভিনেতা জিতেন্দ্রর পরিবারের পাশাপাশি নীতিনের শেষকৃত্যে উপস্থিত ছিলেন জয়সুধার বন্ধু অভিনেত্রী জয়াপ্রদা |

