সর্বভারতীয় কেরিয়ারের খোঁজে কলকাতা থেকে মুম্বই পাড়ি দিয়েছিলেন রিমি সেন | এই বঙ্গললনা
অভিনয়ে তারকা হতে পেরেছেন কিনা সেটা তর্ক-সাপেক্ষ | এ বার নায়িকা থেকে নেত্রী হতে এলেন রাজনীতিতে | যোগ দিলেন বিজেপি দলে | জানিয়েছেন‚ নরেন্দ্র মোদীতে মুগ্ধ হয়েই তাঁর এই সিদ্ধান্ত |

কলকাতার বিদ্যা ভারতী স্কুলের প্রাক্তনী রিমি কমার্সে স্নাতক হন কলকাতা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় থেকে | ছোট থেকেই ইচ্ছে ছিল অভিনেত্রী হওয়ার | সুযোগের দরজা খুলে যায় আমির খানের সঙ্গে কোকা কোলা বিজ্ঞাপনে স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করে |

২০০৩ সালে কমেডি ছবি গোলমাল-এ রিমি অভিনয় করেন অক্ষয় খান্না‚ আফতাব শিবদাসানি‚ পরেশ রাওয়ালের মতো তারকা অভিনেতার বিরুদ্ধে | এরপর ধুম‚ কিউঁ কি‚ গোলমাল‚ গরম মশালা‚ চলতেই থাকে তালিকা | এছাড়াও অভিনয় করেছেন বাংলা ও তেলুগু ছবিতে | অংশ নিয়েছিলেন রিয়েলিটি শো বিগ বস-এও | প্রযোজনা করেছেন বুধিয়া সিং-বর্ন টু রান ছবিটা |

এ বার দেখা যাক পাঁচ রাজ্যে বিধানসভা নির্বাচনের আগে জাতীয় রাজনীতিতে কীরকম হাঙ্গামা জাগাতে পারেন হাঙ্গামা-নায়িকা |

