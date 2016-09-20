দ্বিতীয়বার মা হতে চলেছেন ছোট পর্দার জনপ্রিয় নায়িকা শ্বেতা তিওয়ারি | ওঁর প্রাক্তন স্বামী রাজা চৌধূরীর সৌজন্যে শ্বেতা বরাবর খবরের শিরোনামে থেকেছেন  | যাই হোক‚ রাজার সঙ্গে বিবাহ বিচ্ছেদের পর শ্বেতা আবার ২০১৩ সালে দ্বিতীয়বার বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসেন |

শ্বেতার হাবি অভিনেতা অভিনব কোহলি এবং শ্বেতার প্রথম পক্ষের মেয়ে দুজনেই শ্বেতার প্রেগন্যান্সির খবর শুনে খুব খুশি | শ্বেতা ও রাজার মেয়ে ১৫ বছরের পলক শ্বেতার বিবাহ বিচ্ছেদের পর মায়ের সঙ্গেই থাকে | নভেম্বরের শেষে বা ডিসেম্বরের প্রথম সপ্তাহে শ্বেতার বাচ্চার জন্মানোর কথা |

সম্প্রতি শ্বেতাকে ওঁর প্রিয় বান্ধবী‚ যিনি   বেগুসরাই ধারাবাহিকে ওঁর সহ অভিনেত্রী‚ তাঁর সঙ্গে মুম্বাইয়ের একটি জনপ্রিয় রেস্তোরাঁয় সময় কাটাতে দেখা যায় | পরে উনি এই ছবিগুলো সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াত পোস্ট করেন | প্রতিটা ছবিতেই শ্বেতার বেবি বাম্প স্পষ্ট |

