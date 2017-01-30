কেন্দ্রীয় অর্থমন্ত্রক থেকে চিঠি এল অভিনেত্রী তনুশ্রী চক্রবর্তীর বাড়িতে |

রোজভ্যালি কাণ্ডে বারবার উঠে এসেছে টালিগঞ্জের প্রভাবশালী এক এবং একাধিক অভিনেত্রীর নাম | সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ্যে আনা হয়নি | কিন্তু গোয়েন্দারা নিশ্চিত‚ অর্থিক নয়ছয়ের সঙ্গে সক্রিয় ভাবে জড়িত টলিপাড়ার সুন্দরীরা | সেই ডামাডোলের বাজারে কিনা এক ব্যস্ত নায়িকার বাড়িতে অর্থমন্ত্রকের চিঠি !

না‚ কোনও নতুন কেচ্ছা নয় | তনুশ্রীর অনুরাগী ভক্তদেরও ভয় পাওয়ার কোনও কারণ নেই | কারণ তাঁর বাড়িতে চিঠি এসেছে উজান স্রোতে ভেসে | কালিমা নয় | বরং এ হল গৌরবের চিঠি | তনুশ্রীকে অভিনন্দিত করেছে কেন্দ্রীয় অর্থমন্ত্রক | ২০১৬-২০১৭ অ্যাসেসমেন্ট ইয়ার-এর অ্যাডভান্স ট্যাক্সপেয়ার বা অগ্রিম করদাতা হিসেবে তাঁকে শংসাপত্র দেওয়া হয়েছে |

বারবার অভিযোগ ওঠে‚ তারকারা আয়কর ফাঁকি দেন | সাম্প্রতিক অতীতে সারদা এবং রোজভ্যালি আর্থিক তছরূপেও কেলেঙ্কারিতে জড়িয়েছে তারকাদের নাম | সেখানে তনুশ্রীর এই পদক্ষেপ যেন এক ঝলক টাটকা বাতাস | কেন্দ্রীয় আয়কর দফতরের শংসাপত্রে খুশি নায়িকা নিজে | এবং তাঁর ভক্তরাও |

