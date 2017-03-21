বেশ কিছুদিন ধরে শোনা যাচ্ছিল রানি মুখার্জি নাকি অবার বড় পর্দায় কামব্যাক করতে চলেছেন | সব জল্পনার অবসান ঘটিয়ে রানি নিজে জানিয়েছেন ব্যাপারটা সত্যি এবং ওঁকে দেখা যাবে সিদ্ধার্থ পি মালহোত্রা পরিচালিত এবং যশরাজ ফিল্মস প্রযোজিত ছবি হিচকি ‘-তে | রানির মেয়ে আদিরা জন্মানোর পর বড় পর্দা থেকে বেশ কয়েক বছর দূরে ছিলেন উনি | ওঁকে শেষ ২০১৪-র মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি মর্দানি‘- তে দেখা গিয়েছিল |

তবে বড় পর্দায় কামব্যাকের সঙ্গে রানি আরো জানিয়েছেন উনি দ্বিতীয়বার মা হতে চান | ২১-শে মার্চ ওঁর জন্মদিন উপলক্ষে উনি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার মাধ্যমে ভক্তদের প্রশ্নের জবাব দেন | সেখানেই একজন ভক্ত ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করেন আদিরার ভাই বা বোন কবে আসবে | উত্তরে রানি জানিয়েছেন আগে কয়েকটা সিনেমা করি | তারপর আবার ব্রেক নেবো তারপর আবার ফিরে আসবো | রানির উত্তর থেকে আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে ভবিষ্যতে উনি দ্বিতীয়বার মা হওয়ার পরিকল্পনা করছেন |

নিজের পরবর্তী ছবি সম্বন্ধে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি জানিয়েছেন আমি একটা চিত্রনাট্য খুঁজছিলাম যা আমাকে একই সঙ্গে চ্যালেঞ্জ এবং এক্সাইট করবে | আর হিচকি সেই রকমই একটা গল্প | আমাদের সবার মধ্যে কোন না কোনো দুর্বলতা থাকে যা যা আমাদের এগোতে দেয় না | এটা কোনো শারীরিক অক্ষমতা হতে পরে বা অন্য কিছু হতে পারে | হেঁচকি উঠলে আমরা যেমন তাকে খুব একটা গুরুত্ব দিই না তেমনি জীবনের সমসাগুলোকেও যদি সেই ভাবে দেখি তাহলে জিত নিশ্চিত | হিচকি একটা ভীষণ পজিটিভ ছবি তাই এটা করার সিদ্ধান্ত নিলাম আমি |

আরও পড়ুন:  মাঝ আকাশে সহকর্মী সুনীল গ্রোভারের গায়ে হাত তুললেন মদ্যপ কপিল শর্মা!?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 546

0 427