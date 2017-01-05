আদিত্য রয় কাপুরের থেকে বাকিদের শেখা উচিত‚ কীভাবে লিঙ্ক আপ রিলেটেড প্রশ্নের উত্তর দিতে হয় | বলিউডের মোটামুটি সবাই বিশ্বাস করেন আদিত্য আর ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ প্রেম করছেন | অবশ্য এমনটা বিশ্বাস না করার কিছু নেই‚ দুজনেই সিঙ্গল আর প্রায়ই একসঙ্গে দেখা যায় ওঁদের | সম্প্রতি আদিকে এই ব্যাপারে প্রশ্ন করা হয় | আর উনি এমন উত্তর দিয়েছেন যার মানে হ্যাঁ ও হতে পারে আবার না ও হতে পারে |

ক্যাটরিনার সঙ্গে সম্পর্কের কথা নিয়ে আদিত্য বলেছেন মাঝে মাঝে আমরা আমাদের কোনো এক বিশেষ বন্ধুর সঙ্গে ডিনার খেতে যাই | আর সবাই ধরে নেয় তার সঙ্গে আমি প্রেম করছি | এটা সত্যিই হাস্যকর | প্রেম সম্পর্ক ছাড়া আমি যেন ক্যাটরিনার বাড়ি যেতে পারি না | প্রথমে আমি এই নিয়ে বেশ চিন্তিত ছিলাম | কিন্তু আজকাল অমার আর কিছু যায় আসে না | যার যা ভাবার আমার আর ক্যাটরিনার সম্পর্কে ভাবতে পারে | আমি এইসব আর গায় মাখি না | আমি অভ্যস্ত হয়ে গেছি নাহলে তো কারুর সঙ্গে কথা অবধি বলা যাবে না |

তাহলে উনি কি সিঙ্গল? এই প্রশ্ন করা হলে আদি বলেন আমি শুধু বলতে চাই আমি এখন চিল করছি | আর তাই করতে চাই | সব কিছু এত সিরিয়াসলি নেওয়ার কী আছে?

অন্যদিকে সম্প্রতি কফি উইথ করণ এ একই প্রশ্ন করা হয় ক্যাটরিনাকেও | উনি সম্মতি জানাননি তবে রহস্যজনক ভাবে হেসেছেন শুধু |

