অগণিত হতভাগ্যের মৃত্যুদূত ছিল এই টেলিফোন সেট | সম্প্রতি আমেরিকায় নীলাম হল সেই অভিশপ্ত টেলিফোন | বিক্রি হয়ে গেল ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় প্রায় ১ কোটি ৬৩ লক্ষ টাকায় | ক্রেতার পরিচয় গোপন রাখা হয়েছে |

একদা ফোনটির রং ছিল কালো | পরে হয়ে যায় ক্রিমসন | তাতে খোদাই করা আছে ব্যবহারকারীর নাম অ্যাডল্ফ হিটলার | তার উপরে স্বস্তিক চিহ্ন আর ডানা প্রসারিত ঈগল | নাৎসি বাহিনীর প্রতীক |

দ্বিতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধের শেষ দু বছর এই ফোনেই যাবতীয় হত্যালীলার নির্দেশ দিতেন ফুয়েরার | ১৯৪৫ সালে দ্বিতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধে মিত্রশক্তির হাতে অক্ষশক্তির পরাজয়ের পরে বার্লিনে হিটলারের বাঙ্কারে এই টেলিফোন সেট উদ্ধার করে রুশ সেনা |

পরে তা দেওয়া হয় ব্রিটিশ ব্রিগেডিয়ার স্যর রাল্ফ রেনারকে | তাঁর ছেলে বিক্রি করে দিলেন এই ঐতিহাসিক জিনিসটি | অভিশপ্ত এই দূরভাষকে বলা হচ্ছে বিশ্বের ধ্বংসাত্মকতম অস্ত্র |

