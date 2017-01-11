সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালি পরিচালিত ব্ল্যাক ছবিতে একজন দৃষ্টিহীনের চরিত্রে রানি মুখার্জি দর্শক সহ সমালোচকদের মুগ্ধ করেন | নিঃসন্দহে এই ছবি ওঁর কেরিয়ারের অন্যতম শ্রেষ্ঠ ছবি | রানিকে শেষবার বড় পর্দায় দেখা যায় ২০১৪-র মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত মর্দানি ছবিতে | তারপর মাতৃত্বের কারণে বেশ কিছুদিন রুপোলি পর্দা থেকে দূরেই আছেন উনি | তবে শোনা যাচ্ছে রানি নাকি আবার কাম-ব্যাক করতে চলেছেন | আর এই ছবিতেও ওঁকে একজন বিশেষভাবে সক্ষম ব্যক্তির চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে | আর এই ছবি প্রযোজনা করার দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন রানির হাবি আদিত্য চোপড়া |

এই ছবি প্রথমে নাকি অভিনেতা ইমরান হাসমির প্রযোজনা করার কথা ছিল | এবং একই সঙ্গে এই ছবিতে ওঁর অভিনয় করারও কথা ছিল | কিন্তু অজানা কারণের জন্য শেষ অবধি উনি এই ছবি প্রযোজনা বা অভিনয় করায় কোনরকম ইন্টারেস্ট দেখান নি | তাই ছবির পরিচালক সিদ্ধার্থ এই ছবি নিয়ে অভিষেক বচ্চনের কাছে যান | ওঁর ছবির গল্প পছন্দ হলেও শেষ অবধি উনি এই ছবি প্রযোজনা করতে মানা করে দেন | অতঃপর এই ছবি প্রযোজনা করার দায়িত্ব নেন যশরাজ ফিল্মস | কিন্তু একটা শর্তে‚ তা হলো প্রধান চরিত্রে রানিকে নিতে হবে |

শোনা যাচ্ছে ছবির গল্প নাকি এমন একজন পুরুষকে ঘিরে যে কথা বলার সময় লাফায় আর চিৎকার করে | ছবির গল্প আদিত্য এবং রানির দুজনেরই পছন্দ হয়েছে | কিন্তু সিদ্ধার্থকে বলা হয়েছে ছবির প্রধান চরিত্রে একজন পুরুষের বদলে একজন নারীকে ঘিরে করতে হবে | আর সেই নারীর চরিত্রে অভিনয় করবেন রানি | এতে সিদ্ধার্থ রাজি হয়ে যান | তবে এখনো এই ছবি সম্পর্কে অফিসিয়ালি কিছু জানান নি রানি বা যশরাজ ফিল্মস |

NO COMMENTS

2 × four =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 25

0 16