কয়েকমাস আগে দীর্ঘদিনের প্রেমিকা অঙ্কিতা লোখান্ডের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে যায় সুশান্ত সিং রাজপুতের | এর কিছুদিনের মধ্যে শোনা যায় সুশান্ত নাকি ওঁর পরের ছবির কো স্টার কৃতি শ্যাননের সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | তবে সুশান্ত নিজে জানিয়েছেন উনি এই মুহূর্তে কারুর সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন না | এবং শুধুমাত্র নিজের কাজের দিকেই মন দিতে চান উনি |

সুশান্তের কথায় প্রথমে আমি ধোনির বায়োপিক নিয়ে ব্যস্ত ছিলাম‚ তারপর রাবতা নিয়ে | আজকাল একমাত্র কাজের মধ্যে থাকলেই আমি সুখ অনুভব করছি | কাজের মধ্যে থাকলেই আমি একমাত্র এক্সাইটমেন্ট অনুভব করি | তাই এই মুহূর্তে কারুর সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক তৈরি করার কথা ভাবছি না আমি |

কৃতির সঙ্গে ওঁর সম্পর্কের কথা বলতে গিয়ে সুশান্ত বলেন ওর সঙ্গে অমাকে নিয়ে যা খবর রটেছে তা গুজব ছাড়া কিছুই না | ছবিতে আমরা প্রেমিক-প্রেমিকার চরিত্রে আছি | তাই ছবির সেটে আমাদের মধ্যে ওরকম কেমিস্ট্রি দেখা যায় | কিন্তু সেটের বাইরে আমরা ভালো বন্ধু ছাড়া কিছুই নই |

ইতিমধ্যেই মালাডের বাড়ি যেখানে উনি এবং অঙ্কিতা একসঙ্গে থাকতেন‚ সেই বাড়ি ছেড়ে বান্দ্রার একটা ভাড়া বাড়িতে উঠে এসেছেন | অবশ্য ভাড়া বাড়ির কাছেই একটা নতুন ফ্ল্যাট কিনেছেন উনি | কিন্তু নতুন বাড়িতে এখনো অনেক কাজ বাকি তাই আপাতত ভাড়া বাড়িতেই থাকতে হবে ওঁকে |

