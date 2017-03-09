স্পষ্ট কথা বলার জন্য বারবার বিতর্কে জড়িয়েছেন কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত | এই তো কিছুদিন আগে উনি করণ জোহরের বিরুদ্ধে স্বজনপোষণের অভিযোগ তোলেন | এতে ওঁর ওপর বেশ চটেছেন পরিচালক মশাই | এখন আবার শোনা যাচ্ছে শুধু করণ জোহর নয় কঙ্গনার সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক নষ্ট হয়ে গেছে পরিচালক আনন্দ এল রাইয়েরও | উনি কঙ্গনার সঙ্গে তনু ওয়েডস মনু এবং এই ছবির সিকুয়েলে কাজ করেছেন | দুটো ছবিই সুপার হিট হয় |

দিন ধরেই কঙ্গনা নাকি সবাইকে বলে বেড়াচ্ছেন‚ আনন্দ নাকি ওঁর জন্য একটা ছবির গল্প লিখছেন | এবং এই ছবির শ্যুটিং আর কয়েকমাসের মধ্যেই শুরু হবে | কিন্তু পরিচালক স্পষ্ট সবাইকে জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন উনি এমনটা করছেন না | এবং প্রতিজ্ঞা করেছেন ভবিষ্যতে উনি কঙ্গনার সঙ্গে কাজ করবেন না |

হঠাৎ করে আনন্দ কেন কঙ্গনার ওপর খেপে গেছেন তা স্পষ্ট জানা যায় নি | কিন্তু এতে অনেকেই বেশ আশ্চর্য হয়েছেন কারণ কদিন আগেও একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে কঙ্গনার প্রশংসা করতে শোনা যায় এই ফিল্মমেকারকে | উনি বলেন আমি কঙ্গনার জন্য গর্বিত | ও একজন ফাইটার | ওঁর রাস্তা মোটেই সোজা ছিল না | কিন্তু তাও সফল হয়েছেন উনি |

আরও পড়ুন:  আর কোনোদিন বিয়েবাড়িতে পারফর্ম না করার প্রতিজ্ঞা করলেন রেমো ডি'সুজা‚ কিন্তু কেন?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 75

0 130