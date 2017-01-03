দীর্ঘ প্রায় দেড়শো বছর ধরে এই পৃথিবীর আবর্তনের সাক্ষী তিনি | ১৮৭০ সালের ৩১ ডিসেম্বর জন্ম হয়েছিল তাঁর | বলছে ইন্দোনেশিয়ার সরকারি নথি | এই নথি যদি সঠিক হয় তবে মধ্য জাভার এবাহ গোথো বিশ্বের প্রবীণতম জীবিত ব্যক্তি | সদ্য পালিত হল তাঁর ১৪৬ তম বর্ষপূতি |

সেই ১৯৯২ সালে সবাই ভেবেছিল এ বার বুঝি পৃথিবীর মায়া কাটাতে চলেছেন এবাহ | তৈরি ছিল সমধিক্ষেত্রও | কিন্তু সেসব পড়েই রইল | দিব্যি বেঁচে বর্তে থাকলেন এবাহ |

জীবনের পথে চলতে চলতে হারিয়েছেন ৪ জন স্ত্রী‚ ১০ জন ভাইবোন এবং সন্তান সন্তন্তিদের | এখন চোখে ভাল দেখেন না | শরীর আর স্মৃতি জুড়ে জরা আর দুর্বলতা | স্নান আর খাওয়ার জন্য নির্ভর করতে হয় অন্যের উপরে | বাড়িতে বসে দিন কাটে রেডিও শুনে |

দীর্ঘ জীবনের রহস্য কী ? এবাহ জানিয়েছিলেন‚ ধৈর্য | এখন ধৈর্য ধরে আর একজনের অপেক্ষায় আছেন তিনি | মৃত্যু |

এখনও অবধি ফ্রান্সের জেন ক্যালমঁ বিশ্বের প্রবীণতমা ছিলেন | প্রয়াত হন ১২২ বছর বয়সে | তারপর বিশ্বের নানা প্রান্তে অনেকেই দাবি করেছেন নিজেদের বয়স ১২২-এর বেশি বলে | কিন্তু দাখিল করা যায়নি উপযুক্ত প্রমাণ | ফলে রেকর্ড অক্ষতই থেকে গেছে | ইন্দোনেশিয়ার গোথোর নথি যদি সঠিক হয় তবে তিনিই ভাঙতে চলেছেন জেন ক্যালমঁর রেকর্ড |

