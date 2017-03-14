২০১৫-তে যখন এয়ারটেল 4G ক্যাম্পেন লঞ্চ করলো তখন থেকেই বিখ্যাত হয়ে যায় বিজ্ঞাপনের মেয়েটি  | আপনার ওঁকে ভালো লাগুক বা আপনি ওঁকে দেখে বিরক্ত হন‚ যাই হোক না কেন‚ ওঁকে অগ্রাহ্য করা কঠিন |

আমরা বলছি শাশা ছেত্রীর কথা | যারা টিভি দেখেন তারা অবশ্যই ওঁকে চেনেন | অনেকে হয়তো ওঁর নাম জানে না কিন্তু উনি যে এয়ারটেলের মুখ তা মোটামুটি সবাই জানে |

 

ব্যক্তিগত জীবনে শাশা একজন বলিউডের সুরকার এবং গায়কের সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | শচীন গুপ্তা‚ যিনি ফাইন্ডিং ফ্যানি মেরে ড্যাড কী মারুতি আর টেবিল নম্বর ২১ এর মতো ছবির মিউজিক কম্পোজ করেছেন‚ তাঁর সঙ্গে | শাশা নিজেও একজন মিউজিশিয়ান এবং একটি মিউজিক অ্যালবামে কাজ করতে গিয়ে আলাপ হয় ওঁদের |

সম্প্রতি দুজনকে একটা অনুষ্ঠানে একসঙ্গে দেখা যায় | শাশা এবং শচীন দুজনেই নিজেদের সম্পর্কের কথা কারুর কাছে লুকিয়ে রাখেন নি | আর দুজনের রোম্যান্স আরো একবার ধরা পড়লো এই অনুষ্ঠানে |

এর আগে অবশ্য শচীন সালমা আগার মেয়ে শাশা আগার সঙ্গেও প্রেম করেছেন | এক বছর সম্পর্কে থাকার পর ওঁদের ব্রেক আপ হয়ে যায় |

আরও পড়ুন:  পরিবারের সকলকে নিয়ে ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে উদযাপন করলেন করণ-বিপাশা

1 COMMENT

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 213

0 1884