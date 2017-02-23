১৯৯৪ সালটা ভারতবাসীর জন্য বেশ স্পেশাল‚ কারণ ওই বছর দুজন ভারতীয় সুন্দরী মিস ইউনিভার্স আর মিস ওয়ার্ল্ড-এর খেতাব জেতেন | আমরা বলছি সুস্মিতা সেন এবং ঐশ্বর্য রাইয়ের কথা  | সুস্মিতা মিস ইন্ডিয়ার খেতাব জিতে মিস ইউনিভার্স বিউটি পেজেন্টে অংশগ্রহণ করেন | অন্যদিকে ঐশ্বর্য মিস ইন্ডিয়া প্রতিযোগিতায় দ্বিতীয় স্থান অধিকার করে মিস ওয়ার্ল্ডের জন্য মনোনীত হন | তবে সুস্মিতা এবং ঐশ্বর্যের মধ্যে কোনদিনই রেষারেষি ছিল না | এখনো দুজনের মধ্যে বেশ ভালো বন্ধুত্ব | তবে সুস্মিতা নাকি প্রথমবার ঐশ্বর্যের সৌন্দর্য দেখে এতটাই ভয় পেয়ে গিয়েছিলেন যে মিস ইন্ডিয়া থেকে নিজের নাম তুলে নেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছিলেন |

এই ঘটনার কথা সম্প্রতি সুস্মিতা নিজেই জানিয়েছেন | উনি প্রথমবার ১৭ বছরের ঐশ্বর্যকে মিস ইন্ডিয়া পেজেন্টের প্রস্তুতি পর্বের সময় দেখেন | প্রথমবার ঐশ্বর্য্কে দেখে সুস্মিতার মনে হয়েছিল‚ উনি শুধুমাত্র ইন্ডিয়ান বিউটি নন‚ ওঁর মধ্যে আন্তর্জাতিক আইকন হওয়ার সব গুণ আছে | সুস্মিতা স্বীকার করেন অ্যাশ কে দেখে উনি মিস ইন্ডিয়া থেকে নিজের নাম তুলে নেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নেন | কিন্তু শেষ অবধি মায়ের কথা ভেবে উনি এমনটা করতে পারেন নি | সুস্মিতার মা কে ধন্যবাদ‚ উনি না থাকলে হয়তো সত্যিই সুস্মিতা নিজের নাম তুলে নিতেন | আর ইতিহাস তৈরি করার সুযোগ ও পেতেন না বং বিউটি সুস্মিতা |

