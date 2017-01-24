গত সপ্তাহে অজয় দেবগণের পরবর্তী ছবি বাদশাহো ছবির শ্যুটিং শুরু হয় যোধপুরে | কিন্তু হঠাৎ করেই উনি খবর পান ওঁর মা অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি | তাই ছবির শ্যুটিং মাঝ পথে থামিয়ে অজয়কে আবার মুম্বাই ফিরে যেতে হলো  |

বেশ কদিন ধরেই অজয়ের মা বীণা দেবগণ অসুস্থ ছিলেন | কিন্তু ফুসফুসে জল জমে যাওয়ায় ওঁকে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি করতে হয় | শনিবার থেকে উনি আইসিইউতে আছেন | এই খবর পেয়ে অজয় ছবির প্রযোজককে অনুরোধ করেন যে ওঁকে কদিনের জন্য মুম্বাই যেতে দেওয়া হোক |

গত দুদিন ধরে অজয় হাসপাতালেই আছেন | ওঁর মাকে নাকি কদিন আগেও হাসপাতালে ভর্তি করা হয়েছিল | উনি হাসপাতাল থেকে ছাড়া পাওয়ার পরই অজয় যোধপুরে ছবির শ্যুটিং করতে গিয়েছিলেন |

কাজলের সঙ্গে নাকি ওঁর শাশুড়ির সম্পর্ক খুব ভালো | তাই হাসপাতালে অজয়ের পাশে দেখা গেল কাজলকেও |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 26

0 31