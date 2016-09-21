২৫ বছরের অভিনয় জীবনে কখনো যা করেননি তাই করতে চলেছেন অজয় দেবগন | আজ অবধি কোনদিন ওঁকে অনস্ক্রিন কোন নায়িকার সঙ্গে লিপ লক করতে দেখা যায় নি | কিন্তু ওঁর পরিচালিত ছবি শিবায় ‘-‚ যাতে উনি অভিনও করছেন‚ তাতে প্রথমবার সহনায়িকা এরিকা কারের ঠোঁটে ঠোঁটে ডোবাতে দেখা যাবে ওঁকে |

এই ছবির ট্রেলার এবং প্রথম গান বোলো হর হর হর ইতিমধ্যেই বেশ জনপ্রিয় হয়েছে | এই ছবির দ্বিতীয় গান দরখাস্ত অনলাইনে মুক্তি পাবে আগামী কাল মানে ২২ সেপ্টেম্বর |

অরিজিৎ সিং এবং সুনিধি চৌহানের গাওয়া এই গানে ধরা পড়বে ছবির নায়ক নায়িকার ( অজয় ও এরিকার) প্রেম | ওঁদের মধ্যে কয়েকটা অন্তরঙ্গ দৃশ্য দেখানো খুব জরুরী ছিল | তাই শেষমেশ সহনায়িকা কে চুমু খাওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নেন অজয় | শোনা যাচ্ছে এই গান নাকি এই ছবির জন্য খুবই গুরুত্বপূর্ণ কারণ এই গানের মাধ্যমে শিবায় ছবির গল্প এগোবে | অবশ্য অজয় জানিয়েছেন ছবিতে ব্যবহৃত প্রত্যেকটা গানই খুব গুরুত্বপূর্ণ কারণ এদের মাধ্যমেই ছবির গল্প বুঝতে পারবে দর্শক |

শিবায় মুক্তি পাবে ২৮ অক্টোবর |

