অজয় দেবগণ আর সলমন খানের বন্ধুত্ব বহুদিনের | তবে দুজনের মধ্যে সম্প্রতি এমন কিছু ঘটেছে যার জেরে হয়তো তাড়াতাড়ি ভাঙন ধরতে পারে ওঁদের বন্ধুত্বে |

অজয় গত দুবছর ধরে ওঁর অ্যাম্বিশাস প্রজেক্ট ‘Sons of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragarhi’ নিয়ে কাজ করছেন | এই বিগ বাজেট ছবির গল্প ১৮৯৭-এর যুদ্ধ কেন্দ্র করে যেখানে ২১ জন শিখ ১০ হাজার আফগান সৈন্যের মোকাবিলা করেছিল |

গত বছর এই ছবি নিয়ে কথা বলতে গিয়ে অজয় বলেছিলেন আমি এই ছবিটা এমনভাবে বানাতে চাই যাতে আন্তর্জাতিক বাজারে সাড়া ফেলে দেবে | আমি চাই এই ছবিটা ভারতীয় ছবির ইতিহাসে অন্যতম বড় ছবি হোক | তাই এই ছবি অনেক প্রস্তুতি এবং রিসার্চ করে বানাবো | এই ছবির বাজেট কয়েকশো কোটি টাকা হবে | আমার জন্য এটা শুধু একটা অ্যাম্বিশাস ছবি নয়‚ এই ছবিটা আমার জন্য খুব সেন্টিমেন্টালও |

এই অবধি ঠিক ছিল কিন্তু হঠাৎ করেই অজয় জানতে পারেন সলমন খান এবং করণ জোহর একই যুদ্ধের পটভূমিকায় ছবি বানাতে চলেছেন | অজয় নাকি প্রথমে তা বিশ্বাস করেন নি | উনি সলমনকে নিজের পরিবারের একজন মনে করেন | তবে পরে উনি যখন জানতে পারেন সত্যিই ওঁরা এই ছবি বানাতে চলেছেন‚ উনি নাকি সলমনকে একটা আবেগপ্রবণ মেসেজ পাঠান এই বলে যে উনি নাকি স্বপ্নেও ভাবতে পারেন নি সলমন ওঁর সঙ্গে এমনটা করবেন | একই সঙ্গে অজয় সেই মেসেজে লিখেছেন একই সাবজেক্ট নিয়ে ছবি বানানো খুবই অনৈতিক কাজ হবে |

অন্যদিকে সলমনের একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ জানিয়েছেন সলমনকে আমরা সবাই খুব ভালো করে চিনি | ও বোধহয় অজয়ের ছবির ব্যাপারে জানে না | সলমন কোনদিন এমন কাজ করবে না যাতে ওর বন্ধু দুঃখ পায় |

