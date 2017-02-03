অক্ষয় কুমার এবং প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া পাঁচটা ছবিতে একসঙ্গে কাজ করেছেন | ওঁদের জুটি জনপ্রিয় হলেও গত ১০ বছরে ওঁদের একসঙ্গে কোনও ছবিতে দেখা যায়নি | শোনা যায় একসময় নাকি অক্ষয় ও প্রিয়াঙ্কা প্রেম করতেন | তখন অক্ষয় টুইঙ্কলের সঙ্গে বিবাহিত | এই খবর জানার পর টুইঙ্কেল নাকি অক্ষয়কে প্রতিজ্ঞা করান যে উনি আর কোনওদিন প্রিয়াঙ্কার সঙ্গে ছবি করবেন না |

কদিন আগে পিপলস চয়েস অ্যাওয়ার্ডস ‘-এ প্রিয়াঙ্কাকে এই ব্যাপারে প্রশ্ন করা হয় | উত্তরে উনি বলেন আমি যে কোনও প্রজেক্ট নেওয়ার আগে সেই ছবির গল্পর ওপর জোর দিই | আমার বিপরীতে কোন অভিনেতা থাকবে সেই ব্যাপারে নয় |

সম্প্রতি অক্ষয় কুমার টিভি শো আপ কি আদালত -এ উপস্থিত হয়েছিলেন ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি জলি এল এল বি ২ -এর প্রচার করতে | সেখানে ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় প্রিয়াঙ্কার সঙ্গে উনি ভবিষ্যতে কাজ করতে রাজি আছেন কি না | এই প্রশ্নের উত্তরে অক্ষয় বলেন আমি ওঁর সঙ্গে অবশ্যই কাজ করতে চাই | আমরা একসঙ্গে পাঁচটা ছবিতে কাজ করেছি | একমাত্র রানি মুখার্জি ছাড়া আমি মোটামুটি সব নায়িকার সঙ্গেই কাজ করেছি | যদি সেরকম সুযোগ আসে অবশ্যই প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়ার সঙ্গে কাজ করব |

