জিনের কারণেই নাকি পূজা ভট্ট মদের প্রতি আসক্ত হয়ে পড়েন | ওঁর বাবা মহেশ ভট্টের থেকেই নাকি মদ খাওয়ার প্রবণতা দেখা ওঁর মধ্যে | একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে পূজা নিজে এই কথা জানান | উনি বলেন আমি এমন একজন ব্যক্তির মেয়ে যে একজন বড় অ্যালকোহলিক | আমি ওঁর থেকে উত্তরাধিকার সূত্রে এটা পেয়েছি | তাই আমি যখন মদ্যপান করি তা মেপে করি না |

৪৫ বছরের পূজা নাকি প্রায় সারাদিনই মদ্যপান করতেন | ফলে মোটা হওয়া ছাড়াও ধীরে ধীরে ওঁর বুদ্ধি শ্লথ হয়ে যায় | অবশেষে উনি নিজেই একদিন ঠিক করলেন এই বদ অভ্যাসের থেকে মুক্তি পেতে হবে ওঁকে | ওঁর কথায় আমি ভেবে দেখলাম‚ আমার ৪৫ বছর বয়স | আর যদি ১০ বছর বাঁচতে চাই তাহলে আমাকে মদ্যপান ছাড়তে হবে | আমি আবার আগের মতো হতে চাই শার্পার‚ ব্রাইটার |

আজ নিয়ে ৬৮তম দিন যখন পূজা এক বিন্দু মদ ছোঁন নি | উনি জানিয়েছেন এমনটা করা বেশ কষ্টকর কিন্তু চাইলে সব করা যায় | উনি বলেন আমার ভাগ্য ভালো যে আমি নিজেকে এই ব্যাপারে কন্ট্রোল করতে পারলাম | সব শেষ হয়ে যাওয়ার আগে | আগে খুশিতে শ্যাম্পেনের বোতল খুলতাম বা দুঃখ পেলে হুইস্কি নিয়ে বসতাম | কিন্তু এখন আর না | এই তো কদিন আগে আলিয়া ফিল্ম ফেয়ার পেলো | অন্য সময় হলে আমি সকালেই এই অজুহাতে মদের বোতল নিয়ে বসতাম | কিন্তু এইবার আমি ড্রিংক না করেই সেলিব্রেট করলাম |

আরও পড়ুন:  কেন বান্ধবী নাতাশা দালালকে নিয়ে মুখ খুলতে চান না বরুণ ধাওয়ান?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 98

0 198