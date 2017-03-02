হয় ৫০ লক্ষ টাকা দাও‚ না হলে মেরে ফেলা হবে তোমাকে‚ তোমার মেয়ে আলিয়া ভট্ট এবং স্ত্রী সোনি রাজদানকে | ফোনে এই হুমকি দেওয়া হয় মহেশ ভট্টকে | গত ২৬ তারিখ রাতে একটি অজানা নম্বর থেকে ফোন আসে মহেশের কাছে | নিজেকে গ্যাং লিডার পরিচয় দিয়ে এক ব্যক্তি ওঁর কাছে ৫০ লাখ টাকার দাবি করে |

কেউ হয়তো মজা করছে এই ভেবে এই ফোন কলকে খুব একটা গুরুত্ব দেন নি মহেশ ভট্ট | কিন্তু এরপর এসএমএস এবং হোয়াটস অ্যাপেও মেসেজ পাঠানো হয় ওঁকে | মেসেজে লেখা ছিল আমি গুলি করে ঝাঁঝরা করে দেবো তোমার মেয়ে আলিয়া আর স্ত্রী সোনিকে | লখনৌ-এর একটা ব্যাঙ্কে টাজা জমা দেওয়ার নির্দেশও দেওয়া হয় মহেশ ভট্টকে |

এরপর পুলিশের দ্বারস্থ হন মহেশ | অভিযোগ দায়ের করার পর ওঁদের জুহুর বাড়ির আশেপাশে কড়া নিরপত্তার ব্যবস্থা করেছে পুলিশ | ইতিমধ্যেই উত্তরপ্রদেশের পুলিশের সাহায্যে সেই ব্যক্তিকে গ্রেফতার করছে মুম্বাই পুলিশ |

বছর দুয়েক আগেও একবার ভট্ট পরিবারকে খুনের হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছিল | এই ঘটনার পর ১৩ জনকে গ্রেফতার করেছিল পুলিশ |

