শুধু অভিনেত্রী দিশা পাটানি নয়‚ আলিয়া ভট্টও টপলেস হলেন ডব্বু রতনানির ক্যালেন্ডারের জন্য | অবশ্য আলিয়া এর আগেও ডব্বুর জন্য নগ্ন হয়ে ফটোশ্যুট করেছেন | অনেকেই হয়তো কালো বিড়াল নিয়ে আলিয়ার টপলেস ছবিটা দেখেছেন |

২০১৭-র ক্যালেন্ডারে আলিয়াকে একই সঙ্গে সেক্সি এবং সুইট দেখাচ্ছে | মাথায় ফুলের টিয়ারা আর মুখে মিষ্টি হাসি নিয়ে জলের মধ্যে টপলেস হয়ে দাঁড়িয়ে আছেন উনি |

এই বছরের ডব্বু রতনানির ক্যালেন্ডারে একটা জিনিস কিন্তু বেশ লক্ষণীয়‚ মোটামুটি সব তারকাই সেমি ন্যুড হয়ে ছবি তুলেছেন | আলিয়া আর দিশা ছাড়াও বিদ্যা বালান এবং সানি লিওনেকেও দেখা যাচ্ছে স্বল্প পোশাকে | এছাড়াও কৃতি শ্যাননকে দেখা যাচ্ছে শুধুমাত্র একটা চাদর জড়িয়ে থাকতে | অন্যদিকে পরিনীতি চোপড়া আর শ্রদ্ধা কাপুরের পোশাকও বেশ রিভিলিং |

অবশ্য শুধু মেয়েরা নয় পুরুষদের মধ্যে হৃতিক রোশন‚ সিদ্ধার্থ মালহোত্রা এবং রণবীর সিং ও শার্টলেস হয়ে ছবি তুলেছেন | অন্যদিকে সবাই আশা করেছিল বরুণ ধাওয়ানের চিসেলড বডি দেখতে পাবে‚ সেখানে ওঁকে পুরো পোশাক পরে দেখা যাচ্ছে |

