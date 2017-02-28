গত বছর বলিউডের সুপারস্টার শাহরুখ খানের একজন প্রাক্তন কর্মচারী জানিয়েছিলেন বস হিসেবে শাহরুখ কতটা উদার | এমনিতেও স্টারদের ব্যক্তিগত জীবন নিয়ে ফ্যানেদের কৌতূহলের শেষ নেই‚ তাই এইসব তথ্য তারা বেশ উপভোগ করেন | শাহরুখের প্রাক্তন কর্মচারীর পর সম্প্রতি এইবার অলিয়া ভট্টের একজন ক্লাসমেট জানিয়েছেন তার অভিজ্ঞতা | কিশোরী আলিয়া কেমন ছিলেন তা এই স্বীকারোক্তি থেকে আন্দাজ করা যায় |

আলিয়ার প্রাক্তন ক্লাসমেট সিদ্ধার্থ সল্লা জানিয়েছেন আলিয়া স্কুলে বরাবরই বেশ জনপ্রিয় ছিলেন | কিন্তু একই সঙ্গে উনি  নিজের গ্রুপের বন্ধুদের ছাড়া অন্য কারুর সঙ্গে সেইভাবে মিশতেন না | তাঁর কথায়‚ যমুনাবাঈতে ভীষণ গ্রুপিজম ছিল | আলিয়ারও নিজের গ্রুপ ছিল | ও যেহেতু ভট্ট পরিবারের তাই বরাবর জনপ্রিয় ছিল | স্কুলে নাটক হলেই ওকে সিলেক্ট করা হতো | আলিয়া স্কুলের যেখানেই যেত ওর পিছনে পিছনে ওর বন্ধুরাও যেত | আমার মনে আছে ও আর ওর বন্ধুরা একবার ক্র্যাশ ডায়েটিং করছিল | তখন আমরা ক্লাস ৬ এর স্টুডেন্ট | এর ফলে ফিজিক্যাল ফিটনেসের ক্লাসে ওরা সবাই অজ্ঞান হয়ে যায় |

আমরা সবাই জানতাম আলিয়া একদিন অভিনেত্রী হবে | আমাদের মধ্যে অনেকেই ওকে এর জন হিংসা করতো | কারণ ওর বাবার কারণে ওর জীবনে কোনো স্ট্রাগল ছিল না | সত্যি কথা বলতে আলিয়া ওর গ্রুপের বন্ধুদের ছাড়া কারুর সঙ্গে কথা অবধি বলতো না | স্টুডেন্ট হিসেবে ভালোই ছিল‚ মার্কস ৭০-৮০% মধ্যে থাকতো |

আমাদের সম্প্রতি স্কুলে রি ইউনিয়ান ছিল | আলিয়া এসেছিল | কিন্তু ও যাদের সঙ্গে বড় হয়েছে মানে ওর গ্রুপের বাইরে কারুর সঙ্গে কথা বললো না |

সিদ্ধার্থের কথা থেকে আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে আলিয়া বরাবর লাইমলাইটে থাকা পাছন্দ করতেন | এবং এখনকার মতোই স্কুলেও বেশ জনপ্রিয় ছিলেন উনি‚ হয়তো খানিকটা উন্নাসিকও |

