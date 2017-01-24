বচ্চন পরিবার নিয়ে ফের বিস্ফোরক মন্তব্য অমর সিং-এর | একদা ঘনিষ্ঠ এই পারিবারিক বন্ধুর দাবি‚ অনেকদিন ধরেই জয়া এবং অমিতাভ আলাদা থাকেন | একজন থাকেন প্রতীক্ষা বাংলোয় | অন্যজন জনক-এ | রাজ্যসভায় সমাজবাদী পার্টির সদস্য অমরকে উদ্ধৃত করে এ প্রতিবেদন পেশ করেছে এবিপি মাঝা |

সমাজবাদী পার্টিতেই হোক | অম্বানি ভাইদের মধ্যেই হোক | বা বচ্চন পরিবারে | সব জায়গায় যেকোনও বিভেদের জন্য সংবাদমাধ্যম নাকি তাঁকেই দায়ী করে | অভিযোগ অমরের | অথচ তাঁর দাবি তিনি মোটেও কোনও বিভেদের হেতু নন | কারণ অমিতাভের সঙ্গে অমরের আলাপের আগে থেকেই নাকি আলাদা থাকছেন অমিতাভ-জয়া | একইসঙ্গে অমর সিং-এর ইঙ্গিত‚ পুত্রবধূ ঐশ্বর্যর সঙ্গেও জয়ার সম্পর্ক ভাল নয় | তবে অভিষেক এবং ঐশ্বর্য যে আগাগোড়া তাঁর সঙ্গে সুসম্পর্ক বজায় রেখে এসেছেন সে কথাও জানাতে ভোলেননি অমর সিং |

প্রসঙ্গত এর আগে অমর সিং-এর দাবি ছিল‚ স্বয়ং অমিতাভ নাকি তাঁকে নিষেধ করেছিলেন জয়াকে দলে নিতে | এবং দীর্ঘদিনের বন্ধুত্বও নাকি অমিতাভ নিজেই ভেঙেছেন | এসব তিক্ততায় বিগ বি-র প্রতিক্রিয়া ছিল‚ অমর সিং বন্ধু | তিনি বলতেই পারেন এসব | তবে তিনি স্ত্রী জয়ার থেকে আলাদা থাকেন‚ সে বিষয়ে অমর সিংএর মন্তব্যে এখনও কিছু প্রতিক্রিয়া জানাননি শাহেনশা |

